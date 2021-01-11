The dirty details! Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor filmed at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania — and the resort CEO is dishing behind-the-scenes scoop.

“We actually found a used condom in the tree branch,” Maggie Hardy Knox told The New York Post’s Page Six on Monday, January 11.

The CEO, who teased “hair will be pulled and weaves will fly” during the season, noted that it was hard to keep track of everything that went down on the property during production, which began in September 2020 and wrapped before Thanksgiving.

“Sometimes there’s some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been, but I can’t tell you everything that was going on. We are on 3,000 acres,” Knox said. “So, there’s a lot of land and a lot of woods out there. There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time.”

The Bachelor franchise was forced to film Matt’s journey at one location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are bored … we’re in quarantine, we are here to serve in any way that we can. We are here to make sure all of our guests are happy all the time,” Knox added about hosting Matt and his 30+ contestants as well as crew members.

The ABC reality series typically films the lead and the contestants at the Bachelor mansion in Los Angeles for several weeks before taking the cast and crew on multiple trips during the season. Back in March, Clare Crawley’s season was postponed for several months due to the COVID-19 crisis. The network opted to move the 39-year-old hairdresser’s journey to the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs. After Clare found love with now-fiancé Dale Moss within the first two weeks of filming during the summer, ABC called in Tayshia Adams to film the rest of the season. Tayshia, 30, got engaged to Zac Clark during the December finale.

Chris Harrison previously opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the differences — and struggles — of filming the series at one location.

“We’re gonna have to really medicate our producers who come up with these dates because they are at their wit’s end,” the host told Us in November. “There is only so much you can do in a half-mile by half-mile block of the hotel. They really did an unbelievable job of making it as creative as possible. … There are aspects of the intimacy of this pressure cooker in this fishbowl environment that I do like, but at the same time, I miss having the world as our playground.”

Harrison added at the time that the crew is trying to stay optimistic about future seasons.

“This [coronavirus] vaccine is on the horizon, there is hope on the horizon and where there’s hope, there’s roses and there’s The Bachelor. We’re always right there,” he told Us in November. “In all seriousness, our dream scenario is Bachelorette is next. That’s our normal schedule. You know, we shot The Bachelor in the normal timeframe, we’re going to shoot Bachelorette in the normal timeframe — this winter/spring — and then that’ll lead us into hopefully the Bachelor in Paradise that we normally have in June. … I’m not [infectious diseases doctor] Anthony Fauci here, but my dream is that the vaccine is working by then and we’re right back to normal.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.