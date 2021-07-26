Katie Thurston still has four suitors left on The Bachelorette, but ABC is looking ahead to Michelle Young’s journey, giving fans a glimpse at the potential season 18 cast.

“Surprise! Get an early look at the men who may be on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette! Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose 😍,” the official Facebook account for the ABC series captioned 35 photos of men on Monday, July 26.

During Matt James’ After the Final Rose in March, the network announced Katie, 30, and Michelle, 28, would both get a shot at love after competing for the Wake Forest alum’s heart. The former banking manager subsequently left to film season 17, while the Minnesota teacher finished the school year.

“I was a little nervous, but once I found out that it was two different seasons, I was here for it,” Michelle dished on ATFR. “I’m excited that I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go. I really do think that this process works. When you can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started.”

Katie, for her part, is down to her final four — Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze and Michael Allio.

“You know, I’ve come to learn that everything happens for a reason,” Katie told Us Weekly last month about how her journey ends. “And that being said, I am happy, yes.”

More recently, the Washington native teased that her final episodes “get crazy,” telling Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast, “It’s, like, not traditional at all. And I’m like, ‘What the f—k is happening?’”

While ABC has released the names of Michelle’s potential contestants (it’s likely the 35 men will be cut down to 25 before filming begins), the network has yet to confirm whether Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be back to cohost. The former Bachelorettes stepped in for Katie’s season after Chris Harrison left the franchise.

“[We had] so much fun and if the opportunity presented itself, we would be there,” Tayshia, 30, told Us last month during a joint interview with Kaitlyn.

The season 11 lead, 36, added, “Hand in hand!”

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Tuesday, October 19, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through to meet Michelle’s potential contestants: