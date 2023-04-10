Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson Spark Dating Rumors After Holding Hands

A new reality power couple? Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson sparked romance rumors after they were photographed holding hands on Easter Sunday.

In a since-deleted photo shared by Lindsay Hubbard, the Summer House star, 39, stood behind the season 16 Bachelorette, 32, with his right arm around her waist. The duo, posing with a group of their friends, subtly held hands as Adams kept her other hand in the pocket of her denim skirt.

After sharing the snap over the weekend, Hubbard, 36, deleted the picture before resharing it via Instagram on Monday, April 10, with Gulbranson and Adams cropped out. “Easter crew at #RadHouse 🙃,” the Hubb House PR founder captioned the photo, which also featured her fiancé, Carl Radke, and their Summer House costars Andrea Denver and Chris Leoni.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Despite the deletion, Hubbard’s followers quickly noticed that she’d removed Adams and Gulbranson from the second version of the photo. “Well this is awkward … ,” she joked in the comments section.

The Bachelor alum and Gulbranson haven’t yet commented on their alleged relationship, but social media users began speculating about their status after they were tagged together in an Instagram Story last month.

Adams was previously engaged to Zac Clark, who won her season of The Bachelorette in 2020. The duo called it quits in November 2021, but unlike many Bachelor Nation couples, they never publicly addressed the reason for their split.

“Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” the former phlebotomist exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”

Gulbranson, for his part, was most recently linked to Ashley Darby. The Winter House alum and the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, hit it off after meeting at BravoCon in October 2022.

“We’re texting and we’re just chatting it up,” the ZenGem designer exclusively told Us at the time, revealing that the pair had exchanged phone numbers. “But you know, we’ll see. He’s a really nice guy and he’s very cute. That helps a lot.”

After a whirlwind three-month romance, however, Darby revealed in January that the duo had pulled the plug on their relationship. “Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore,” she explained during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, citing her “situation” — her ongoing divorce from Michael Darby — as the cause.

“Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I’m going through a very difficult situation,” Ashley continued. “Luke was a trooper, believe me; he went through some things.”