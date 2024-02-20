What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances.

In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars.

Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett Weston. After a few onscreen dalliances, fans began shipping her and Carl, whom she hooked up with in season 4.

The pair took their romance public in January 2022 when Carl exclusively told Us Weekly that they were dating. “We’re very happy,” he said at the time. Carl and Lindsay got engaged during season 7 of Summer House, but they called it quits in August 2023, months before their planned wedding.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, meanwhile, prove that some relationships can make it through the ups and downs of filming a reality show. The duo met in 2015 and made their relationship official during season 1. They have since tied the knot.

Scroll down to see which Summer House stars are currently single and which ones are taken: