Hindsight is 20/20. Lindsay Hubbard told Carl Radke about a past miscarriage on the Monday, January 17, episode of Summer House — and he wishes he reacted differently.

“I kind of watch it back and I’m like, ‘I wish I was even more supportive in that scene,’” the Pennsylvania native, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly recently of his conversation with his now-girlfriend, 35. “It was a lot to take in, and I think men do struggle sometimes in fully understanding some of those female types of things in their life. I think men could do a better job of understanding and supporting it.”

The reality star noted that his goal is to “learn and continue to try and find ways to support” Hubbard.

The Hubb House PR founder began to miscarry one day after finding out that she was pregnant, she told Radke on Monday’s episode, noting that she subsequently was “in the emergency room for five hours.”

The New York, who was dating Winter House costar Jason Cameron at the time of her pregnancy loss, added, “I would have absolutely had this child. That was cool to feel that. I never thought that it would happen like that for me. It’s something I’ve always wanted my entire life, to have a family.”

Radke reflected on their talk, telling Us, “It was just such an intense moment and such a heavy situation. …. In those moments, you want to just be able to do the right thing because you’ve got a million and a half people watching how I respond to that. She’s incredibly strong. I give her so much credit for sharing that story with our audience. She’s always been someone that’s been very open.”

The consultant confirmed earlier this month that he and Hubbard are in a relationship after being friends for years — and previously denying romance rumors.

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” Radke revealed. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years]. … The bond we have over these summers and over our life — the last six, seven years — is unmatched. Lindsay’s and I’s relationship has grown immensely in the last year because of my sobriety and where I’m at.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi