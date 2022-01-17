Summer 2021 was a complicated one for Lindsay Hubbard. Going into her sixth season on Summer House, the Bravo star had been hooking up with Jason Cameron … but he’s hardly her only love interest of the year.

Lindsay and Jason, both 35, met while filming a Vermont spinoff of the reality show titled Winter House, which taped in February 2021. The duo got together after she confessed her feelings for costar Austen Kroll, whom she secretly hooked up with in the past.

“Jason’s hot as f—k and he can cook! He’s just so calming and sweet and sexy. Are you kidding me, those abs? Jesus, and the below the abs? Oh, my God, forget it,” she gushed on the series. “This guy’s been here this whole time, and I was over here distracted by idiots.”

During another scene on Winter House, Lindsay told costar Julia McGuire: “I lay in bed with him and I’m just like, is this f—king for real? I think he’s so sweet, he’s so genuine and just want to make sure that’s actually the case. I wanna like, bring him home to my apartment back in the city.”

After production wrapped, Jason and Lindsay continued to date. When the cast of Summer House began production in July 2021, the publicist revealed that they weren’t exclusive.

“This summer, I am casually dating a guy, Jason,” Lindsay says in a sneak peek of the January premiere. “I am independent and free-flying, and I want to keep my options open.”

During season 6, the Hubb House founder appears to flirt with newcomer Alex Wach and is seen in bed with Austen. However, by the end of the season, fans will see Lindsay rekindle her romance with her costar, friend and former fling Carl Radke.

“I can’t help that I have butterflies and rainbows flying out of my vagina,” Lindsay declares in the trailer amid her changing relationship status.

While promoting season 6 of Summer House earlier this month, Carl confirmed he and Lindsay are still together. The Pittsburgh native also opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how he feels about gearing up to rewatch the show — and his now-girlfriend’s various relationships.

“I’m sure there’ll be things that I watch back that’ll probably be a little tough, but I’ll be sitting next to her watching it,” Carl told Us. “I always try to tell myself, like, ‘OK, yeah, these things happen, but where are we right now in this very moment?’ [I like to] be present to some degree. Yes, the show was filmed six, seven months ago, but I try to remain present and just remember where we are right now. I mean, we all have previous relationships, we’ve all had makeouts or hookups that have been on this show. So, it’s like, ‘What’s another one?’”

Summer House also stars Carl, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Winter House’s Andrea Denver and Bravo newcomers Alex and Mya Allen. Season 6 premieres on Bravo Monday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

While Jason isn’t part of the Summer House cast, his name will be discussed on Monday’s premiere. Scroll through for five things to know: