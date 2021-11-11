It was Lindsay Hubbard’s turn in the hot seat on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — and she wasn’t afraid to burn Austen Kroll.

Andy Cohen was eager for the Summer House star to play a game of “Activate the Mate” — and choose between Austen, 34, and Jason Cameron — on Wednesday, November 10, two weeks after the Southern Charm personality picked Ciara Miller over Lindsay, 35, during his own Bravo late night appearance.

“Here’s your chance to get back at Austen,” the Housewives producer, 53, began. “Who seems to have their life together at this point, Austen or Jason?”

While the publicist said she “couldn’t” answer that, Andy pushed, “Sure you can.”

Lindsay subsequently picked Jason, who she has connected with on Winter House, and continued to do so when asked a series of questions, including who she would rather bring home, who has bigger BDE, who can bench press more and who is a better cuddler and kisser.

“She got back at him, everybody!” the Glitter Every Day author declared.

The Winter House costars made headlines last month when Austen revealed Lindsay blocked him on Instagram after he embarrassed her in the crowd of WWHL.

“With Austen, it was less about the quiz [questions]. Yeah, of course, it’s uncomfortable. No woman wants to feel rejected. I’m literally sitting in the audience holding your sister’s hand, freaking out internally, trying to hide behind a smile,” Lindsay recalled on Deuxmoi’s “Deux Me After Dark” on the Spotify Greenroom earlier on Wednesday. “But at the same time, like, who cares. … You think Ciara’s a better kisser? I don’t really care about that. It was more about his mannerisms, his demeanor towards me and quite frankly, if your only answer [is] that you’re scared of me? Of course, they’re f—king scared of me because I drop bombs of truth so whatever. But at the end of the day, I just would never intentionally put a friend through an uncomfortable situation. I would try to mitigate it a little bit and be more intelligent and accommodating. I don’t know. That was sort of the last straw for me.”

During the second episode of Winter House, fans learned that Austen and Lindsay, who described each other as “best friends,” secretly hooked up in the past. While she went into the crossover series open to exploring more with the Charleston resident, Austen started seeing Ciara and turned Lindsay down when she drunkenly confessed her love.

“In my humble opinion, I really spend a lot of time nurturing my friendships, caring for them, and loving my friends and especially the boys. In the history of the boys, I’m always defending the boys — whether it’s Carl [Radke], Kyle [Cooke], Luke [Gulbranson], Austen,” Lindsay told Deuxmoi. “And I’m sitting here in the audience and Austen’s just so willing to throw me on a f—king skewer and feed me to the wolves. That is a very blatant disconnect in our friendship and I’m at the point in time in my life, through a lot of work and growth and therapy and maturity where I’m sorry, like, if you’re not willing to be on my level of friendship I’m not willing to give you my friendship so I blocked him because I need to reassess this friendship and in this time frame, you don’t get to have access to my life.”