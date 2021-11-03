Putting her foot down. Lindsay Hubbard wasn’t expecting Austen Kroll‘s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to take such an awkward turn — and now the publicist is opening up about how it changed their friendship.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in more of an awkward uncomfortable situation in my entire life,” Lindsay, 35, explained during an appearance on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast on Wednesday, November 3. “I’m just always a very comfortable in my own skin kind of person. But that moment was extremely uncomfortable and listen, thank God [Austen’s sister] Katie [Kroll] was there because I was holding her hand, like, the world was coming to an end.”

During the October 27 interview, the Summer House star appeared in the audience while Austen, 34, participated in a game titled “Pick Your Winter Spouse!” where he was asked to pick Lindsay or Ciara Miller in various scenarios.

Austen chose Ciara, 25, for most of the questions, including about the better cuddler and better kisser, while only picking Lindsay as the person most likely to scare his friends. Following the awkward appearance, fans speculated whether there was tension because they were seemingly no longer following one another on Instagram.

For the New York native, it was hard to keep up “a happy face” while she was “crying inside.”

“You never know what kind of questions or quizzes are going to be asked. I was definitely taken aback at the responses that Austen gave,” she noted on Wednesday. “I think he could have been a little bit more respectful to me and to our friendship. We’ve had conversations about that in the past. Specifically, after Winter House filming, I had a conversation with him about that.”

Lindsay, who originally wasn’t meant to be sitting in the audience, explained that the experience made her take a hard look at where she stands with Austen.

“I can’t be [OK] with keeping that kind of person in my life. Like, I spend so much time caring and nurturing for my friendships and being the best friend I can be to everyone around me,” she said. “If it’s not going to be reciprocated [after] almost four years of friendship and if it’s still not there, then I don’t need to train a 34-year-old man how to be a good friend to me.”

The Bravo personality admitted that it is “not in the cards” right now for her to maintain a connection with the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder.

“Like go learn with somebody else and then get back to me another time, but I need a strong break from that friendship,” she added.

Viewers are getting to see a different side to Lindsay and Austen as their friendship currently plays out on Winter House. Ahead of the season 1 premiere, Lindsay opened up about her longtime bond with the Southern Charm star, who she hooked up with in the past.

“I haven’t seen him in over a year when we started filming, so that was the longest I’ve gone since I’ve met him,” she told Us Weekly late last month. “So I went into it like, ‘Hey, I’m just so f—king excited to, like, see my best friend.’ And we talk every day — sometimes breakfast, lunch and dinner, you know, sometimes we will go a couple of days without talking, but we’re always on the phone. … Austen and I do have a history when we’re both single that you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Winter House airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.