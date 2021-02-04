There’s a new girl in town! Ciara Miller joins the cast of Summer House during the season 5 premiere on Thursday, February 4.

“I’m nervous, excited, kind of just, like, a mix of emotions,” the 25-year-old new Bravolebrity told Us exclusively ahead of the premiere. “I have no idea what to expect. And then, like, of course, filming was a little different this year. We’re not leaving, we’re not there just on the weekends. We’re there all-day 24/7 for six weeks. I mean that in itself was a little intimidating too.”

Season 5 of Summer House also stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera and Luke Gulbranson. Ciara, for her part, is introduced to the group through Luke, who joined during season 4.

“I’ve never lived with roommates, so that was kind of a shock at first. I mean, just like everyone’s personalities,” Ciara told Us. “And then of course, when you live with them, you are getting to know them so much faster and so much more in-depth. So just like learning what people’s quirks are, what they don’t like, how they like to keep their home. Everyone’s so different, but I mean, it worked out. We didn’t kill each other, so that’s always great … a lot of tears, but that’s OK.”

While Ciara added that Luke gave her “his opinions” and “what to expect” before she entered the house, she wanted to form her own opinions of her costars.

“They were all super positive,” she said, noting that she was “aware” of Luke’s past with Hannah. “I kind of got to form my own opinion about everyone. … These people are down to earth. They just want to know who I am, which is totally fine. Everyone was pretty welcoming. So, there wasn’t anybody who like was standoffish or anything.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

