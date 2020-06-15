New details of Summer House season 5 are starting to emerge.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that Bravo renewed the show for a fifth season. While the show had its highest ratings during season 4, some fans worried that the coronavirus pandemic would prevent the cast from returning to the Hamptons.

“The prospect of it is incredibly exciting,” Carl Radke told Us in May 2020 before the official pickup. “I think we’ve got a good crew to do another, but you know, who knows, I mean, this is the world that we’re living in right now. Maybe a quarantine house could be cool, but you know, I don’t know. I would love to do it. Because I love the Hamptons. I would love a new house. I don’t want to make too many demands, but fingers crossed.”

Lindsay Hubbard agreed at the time. “I would be down for sure,” the publicist told Us. “I think it would be interesting to see how that would work. You know, I think it would be a little different.”

A week after Us exclusively revealed the season 5 renewal, Paige DeSorbo confirmed the news during an Instagram Live with Sydney Sadick.

“It’s hard to not get mad again at something, but you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve already gotten over this. I’m past this part of my life,’” Paige said in June 2020 about watching season 4. “So it’s interesting to watch people’s reactions for the first time knowing I’ve already dealt with this. I’ve made up with whoever I’ve needed to make up with. But it’s fun to watch it again and see what people think about it and it kind of gets us excited to film again. We are filming again this summer. I don’t know when we’re starting, but we’ll see. And it will be like a full quarantine house, I guess.”

The fashionista later joked: “I’m sure there will be days where I’m like, ‘I’m leaving and I’m not coming back!’”

Scroll through for everything we know about season 5: