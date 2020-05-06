What happens in the summer house doesn’t always stay in the summer house — and Carl Radke had to learn that the hard way.

“I’ve been sober the last, you know, I’d say a couple weeks. I’ve been seeking out treatment the last few months,” the 35-year-old reality star revealed exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast with costar Lindsay Hubbard. “Ultimately, am I gonna be sober for the rest of my life? That’s not something I’m willing to commit to yet. What I’ve done is basically a sobriety sampling, and it’s just going 90 days without drinking.”

Carl noted that he’s been journaling and detailing how much better he feels without alcohol.

“I actually admitted that I do have so many issues and I wanted to actually get help that’s directly, you know, attacking the alcohol component,” he explained. “And that’s something I’d never done before. So I’m proud of myself, I feel supported.”

While Carl and Lindsay, 33, explored a romantic relationship during the season, they ultimately decided they were better off as friends.

“Carl, I’m so proud of you too. And, you know, not gonna make excuses for you. But I think this summer was really, really hard on you and me,” Lindsay said on the podcast. “Where you are now, you know, compared to the summer is just like night and day and it’s so amazing to see.”

Lindsay, who has since moved on with boyfriend Steven Traversie, added that “there’s no playbook or rule book” about attempting to turn a friendship into a romantic relationship.

“It was difficult in the moment, I think for both of us because it’s sad, like, this is the person you go to you lean on, you call every single day and then we’re sitting there, you know, like, not not on the same page anymore,” she explained to Us. “And it was the first time in a very, very, very long time maybe ever that we weren’t on the same page.”

While fans will see the twosome and their costars — Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Jules Daoud and Luke Gulbranson — rehash the season’s biggest drama on the Wednesday, May 6, reunion, friend of the show Danielle Olivera also joins in Us‘ exclusive sneak peek of the special to talk about Carl’s substance abuse struggles.

As for the possibility of a fifth season, Carl and Lindsay noted that the show may be affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“The prospect of it is incredibly exciting,” Carl said. “I think we’ve got a good crew to do another, but you know, who knows, I mean, this the world that we’re living in right now. Maybe a quarantine house could be cool, but you know, I don’t know. I would love to do it. Because I love the Hamptons.”

The season finale of Summer House airs on Bravo Wednesday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET followed by the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen reunion at 10 p.m. ET.

