Sorry, mom and dad! Hannah Berner and Luke Gulbranson finally consummated their relationship on the Wednesday, April 22, episode of Summer House — and the 28-year-old comedian watched the episode at home with her parents.

“I’m still shook because I just watched the episode with my parents and literally they had me moaning for three minutes,” Hannah told costar Paige DeSorbo via Instagram Live after Wednesday’s episode. “It was like three minutes on the treadmill. It just felt so long.”

The “Berning In Hell” podcast host added that she started screaming as the scene played out on the show.

“I started yelling ‘la la la’ and my dad was like, ‘What’s happening? I can’t hear it,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘You don’t want to hear it!’”

Despite the awkward moment, Hannah told Paige, 27, that her parents are cool with the series.

“My dad actually laughed and goes, ‘If I was in the this house as a kid, I would stir up so much drama,’” she said. “Parents have to get over it. We’re not virgins!”

Fans have watched Hannah and Luke, 35, nearly hook up throughout season 4. Last month, she gave Entertainment Tonight insight into their relationship.

“He has this confidence about him that, like, even though he’s doing his own thing, everyone just gravitates toward him,” she said on March 4. “I don’t know if it’s because he’s so good looking, his face is so symmetrical. You’re like, ‘What is that like?’”

While Hannah added at that the twosome are “very close,” she wouldn’t confirm their current status. She did, however, note that her and Paige are on good terms after fighting about the newcomer.

“When your friend starts seeing someone, it does affect the friendship,” Hannah said. ”I think we got to a certain place where we were not agreeing about the relationship, and it sucked that a guy can take a toll on your friendship, because I love Paige more than anything and I want her to be in my life as long as possible, where dudes come and go, you know?”

Earlier on Wednesday, Andy Cohen confirmed that he filmed a Summer House reunion via Zoom.

Summer House airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.