The doors of the summer house may be closed — for now — but Summer House season 4 went out with a bang.

“We had a really great season with a lot of authentic and organic drama throughout the entire summer,” Lindsay Hubbard told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the finale. “So, you know, it’s a really entertaining season for people to watch. … I do think that quarantine has helped, you know, when people are in the discovery stage of, ‘Oh, what’s this show about?’”

Carl Radke agreed, but noted that the OG cast members — including Lindsay and Kyle Cooke — put a lot of effort into the early seasons as well.

“It’s been a lot of great feedback from people,” he told Us. “There’s a lot of drama and a lot of interesting relationships [that have] developed and evolved. But I think for us, it’s been like, ‘Finally,’ you know, people are actually watching this, so it feels good.”

While people stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis may have just discovered Summer House, fans fear that a fifth season will be affected by the pandemic. Bravo has yet to officially announce a pickup for the show, but the cast is down to make the necessary adjustments.

“The prospect of it is incredibly exciting,” Carl told Us. “I think we’ve got a good crew to do another, but you know, who knows, I mean, this the world that we’re living in right now. Maybe a quarantine house could be cool, but you know, I don’t know. I would love to do it. Because I love The Hamptons.”

He added: “I would love a new house. I don’t want to make any too many demands, but fingers crossed.”

The season 4 cast also included Kyle, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Berner, Amanda Batula, Jules Daoud, Luke Gulbranson and friend of the house Danielle Olivera.

“I would be down just to see my friends again,” Lindsay told Us. “[I haven’t seen] Carl in two months — it’s just insane. I would be down for sure. I think it would be interesting to see how that would would work. You know, I think it would be a little different.”

Summer House concludes with a “Secrets Revealed” episode on Bravo Wednesday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

“We always want we watch these these episodes and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this scene got cut or that,’” Lindsay explained. “You just never know out of all the things that you shoot what’s going to actually make it into the season, so it’ll be exciting to see what you know makes this special ‘Secrets Revealed’ episode based on any of the scenes that might have gotten cut throughout the the original season.”

For now, scroll through for all the biggest reunion revelations — and more insight from Carl and Lindsay about the drama: