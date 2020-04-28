Seriously slimmed down! Summer House star Amanda Batula got real with her fans about how her body has changed since joining the reality TV series.

“Season 2, which was my first official season, was actually when I was at my heaviest,” the Bravo personality, 28, shared during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, April 27. “I don’t know how much I weighed because I refused to step on a scale, but I would say I’ve lost between 15 to 20 pounds since then. And I’m now back down to my weight that I was in college.”

The University of Connecticut grad noted that while she may not have looked very different when the second season of Summer House aired in early 2018, she could feel herself growing more and more unhappy with her body.

“I know that number might sound really big compared to how I looked then — it’s not like I was huge — but I gained weight very evenly and I carry it in my face a lot too,” she explained. “But I had to buy a whole new wardrobe because I could not fit into my clothes that year.”

Even though her fiancé, Kyle Cooke, joked to Page Six in February that Batula’s workout routine was basically “nonexistent,” she went into detail about a few of the tricks that have given her the best results. Despite not being a constant presence at the gym, she’s been cutting down on sugar and carbs, attempting intermittent fasting and adding more protein to her diet. She’s even allowing herself to give into her cravings “in small doses” and being more forgiving with her body along the way. “This way I don’t feel like I’m starving myself and I’m still getting nutrients,” she added.

Most of all, Batula has focused on making small changes to her routine that help give her a confidence boost and a healthy attitude.

“I avoided the scale for a full year because the number that you see doesn’t matter, what mattered to me was how I felt in the clothes that I was wearing and how I physically felt about myself,” she told her followers on Monday. “As long as your favorite pair of jeans fit, that’s the end goal.”