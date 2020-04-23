Andy Cohen Gives Updates on How Coronavirus Is Affecting Bravo Programming

Andy Cohen’s got the 411. The TV producer has been keeping Bravo fans updated on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the network’s programming.

The 51-year-old first confirmed earlier this month that the season 12 Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion would be filmed virtually.

“This is obviously not how we prefer to do it, but life is not how we prefer it right now,” Cohen said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “We want to be in the same room, but we cannot risk the health and safety of the Housewives or the incredible crew in Georgia. [RHOA] is regarded by many as the Super Bowl of reunion shows, and it is truly one of my favorite reunions to shoot, I look forward to it, and the fact of the matter is it’s either we do it this way or there’s no Super Bowl this year.”

Cohen confirmed that filming was underway on Thursday, April 23, but did not announce an air date.

“It’s #RHOA Reunion day and I’m celebrating by not wearing pants!” he captioned a funny photo of himself in his underwear, a suit jacket and tie via Instagram before hopping online to chat with NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille.

A day earlier, Cohen revealed that there will be a Summer House season 4 reunion. While the network opted to skip a reunion for season 3 in 2019, Cohen filmed a virtual special with Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Berner, Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud on Wednesday, April 22. The network has not confirmed when the special will air.

While The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered as planned amid the COVID-19 crisis, Bravo pushed back the premiere for The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 on Thursday. Instead of May 3, the franchise will return in summer 2020.

When asked by a fan about the decision on Thursday via Twitter, Cohen encouraged fans to be patient.

“We have the riches of NY & BH right now,” he said. “Let’s be grateful for what we have and look forward to the bounty that awaits!”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host has also been filming his late-night talk show from his NYC apartment six nights a week. While he has yet to comment on plans for the Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion, which was set to film on April 3, it’s likely the SURvers will catch up with Cohen virtually as well.