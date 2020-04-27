Do not mess with Chrissy Teigen!

On Sunday, April 26, the 34-year-old model took to Twitter to share a sexy video of herself slaying in a plunging black one-piece. “Don’t get too trapped,” she jokingly wrote alongside the swimsuit shot.

Though there were many who celebrated her physique, others were not so kind. One Twitter user wrote that she was “shaped like Sponge Bob,” and she couldn’t just let them get away with that comment unscathed.

“I know u ain’t talking,” she commented. When another person chimed in with a dramatic, “Nooooooooooooo ahahaaahahahahahaahaahahaahahahaahaahaahaa,” Teigen write, “the nerve! (or lack thereof).”

Naturally, there were many fans who backed her up against the haters.“I’m sorry everyone is being so rude to you,” tweeted one person. “You’re so beautiful inside and out.” The mother of two replied, “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far!”

“These comments are exhausting,” wrote someone else. “Yeah they’re super mean lmao,” she commented back.

Half the time, she didn’t even need to write anything. When one person tweeted, “Y’all too comfortable bullying online. Chrissy is a whole model and is more successful than y’all will ever be Rolling on the floor laughing tf wrong w y’all putting someone down when they’re just tryna be confident. Sick,” Teigen simply supported the message with a heart emoji.

Certain celebrities have never been shy of clapping back at online trolls. Just last week, Maren Morris shut down a hater who told her to “stop with the Botox.”

“Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine,” she wrote back on Monday, April 20. “The Botox has long worn off.” And Kate Beckinsale defended herself against the same comment just a few days earlier.

“Please stop getting Botox…you will so regret it later in life,” one person commented on a stunning selfie the British beauty shared.

She quipped back, “I literally don’t get Botox. Please hop off my d–k you will so regret it later in life.”

