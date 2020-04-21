Maren Morris Shuts Down Hater Who Tells Her to ‘Stop With the Botox’

Maren Morris is not here for anyone’s nonsense remarks!

The 30-year-old songstress shared an adorable picture of herself and her newborn baby bundled up in an Instagram post on Monday, April 20. While many found the snap to be super cute, there was one commenter who had something to say about the “The Middle” singer’s skin.

“Stop with the botox…” they wrote alongside a laughing and a clown emoji. Morris had no time for this negativity and quickly clapped back.

“Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine,” she wrote back. “The Botox has long worn off.”

In the accompanying caption, Morris wrote the lyrics from a Patty Griffin song. “Mary, you’re covered in roses, you’re covered in ashes. You’re covered in rain. You’re covered in babies, you’re covered in slashes. You’re covered in wilderness, you’re covered in stains. You cast aside the sheets, you cast aside the shroud. Of another man who served the world proud. You greet another son, and you lose another one. On some sunny day and always you stay, Mary.”

Fellow country stars had nothing but nice things to say about the pic and the song choice. “Love this song and you!!” wrote RaeLynn, while Natalie Hemby and Erin McCarley both said it was also their favorite song. Even Griffin herself commented, “Congrats @marenmorris on that bundle of beauty.”

Morris isn’t the only star who’s had to defend herself lately against Instagram trolls who have something to say about Botox. Most recently Kate Beckinsale snapped at a user who commented on one of her pics, “Please stop getting Botox…you will so regret it later in life.”

“I literally don’t get Botox,” she quipped back. “Please hop off my d–k you will so regret it later in life.”

