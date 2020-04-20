Bella Hadid might have a new career after this quarantine is over! The 23-year-old stunner cut her own bangs while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic and they look amazing.

On Sunday, April 19, the model posted a series of videos to her Instagram Story showing off her newly snipped fringe. “I cut my own bangs,” she wrote over top a video of herself playing with the asymmetrical pieces, posing in a cropped orange shirt and blue sweatpants. With her hair pulled up in a messy bun, the viewers can see the piecey style she created and it really is quite something.

She continued to indulge in the little project, posting a poll a few videos later asking fans if they would let her cut their bangs. Between the choices, “Yes so cute” and “No go F urself,” it appears about 80 percent of people are on board to let her — and why wouldn’t they? She did a great job on herself, she could only be that much better doing it for someone else!

We got to see the brunette beauty’s skills on another person when she decided to give her quarantine partner a trim.

“Well Leah let me cut hers so whoever said no, look at me now,” she wrote over top a clip of her trimming her friend’s face-framing strands with music blasting in the background.

“I said you’re my squirmiest client,” Hadid wrote in the next video post. “She said she’s also my most still client and I guess, with that being said, my only client.”

Then as they finished up in the next snippet, Hadid wrote, “She loves it. As you can tell.”

Though Kelly Ripa warned people against cutting their own bangs while in quarantine at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, as the weeks carry on, celebrities have no other choice than to DIY haircuts, color and extension removal.

