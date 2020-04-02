Thank goodness for Bella Hadid! The 23-year-old model may be stuck at home in self-quarantine, but she’s still doing what she does best: slaying in super sexy looks that we can obsess over.

On Wednesday, April 1, the younger Hadid sister posted a series of Instagram photos of herself going topless in a sunflower-hued jacket that is too cool. In the caption of her first post, she titled the whole thing, “a girl and her favorite yellow jacket : a series.”

Topless Stars: Celebs Who’ve Gone Near-Naked

The standout outwear comes from Bode, a handcrafted clothing boutique in New York City that specializes in tailor-made pieces. Though she has no top on underneath, she pulled the ensemble together with a black-and-white bandana, a pearl necklace, giant gold hoop earrings as well as the latest must-have accessory, a Wildflower phone case.

And it’s not just the outfit we can’t get enough of. Her dewy, glowing, fresh-faced complexion is unlike anything we’ve seen. And with the few dark strands of hair falling out the front of the headpiece, it’s the essence of what we wished we looked like while working from home. But alas, we’re more of the PJ’s all day type, like Bethenny Frankel.

“Go off then…🔥 ” she wrote alongside Wednesday’s second post. With Hadid lounging on the bed with her jacket left open, the flame emoji is an understatement. The steamy series is like the perfect combo of girl next door and girl power — just like Hadid herself. “Ok, the series is over now. thank you for coming,” she captioned the last of the three posts.

To see all of our favorite snaps from the stunners sexy at-home series, keep scrolling.

