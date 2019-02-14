There’s a reason Bella Hadid is one of the highest-paid models in the world. Not only is the brunette beauty one of the most recognizable faces and names in fashion and beauty, but she also has a runway presence that simply cannot be matched.

After signing with IMG in 2014, the stunner’s modeling career quickly began to rise. That same year she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking with Desigual. In the fall, she extended her catwalk experience walking with Diane von Fürstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger and closing out the Jeremy Scott show.

But she wasn’t just a force to be reckoned with on the runway. Before long, magazine covers and editorials started pouring in. After her cover debut for Jalouse’s December/January issue at the end of 2014, she continued to grace the pages of major fashion magazines like Elle, Vogue Australia, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Glamour and so many more.

By the end of 2015 she was named Model.com’s Break Out Star in the Women for Reader’s Choice category. And then in December 2016, she won the Models.com Model of the Year Industry award.

She’s continued to enhance her fame, working as an ambassador for Dior Beauty, Nike and Bulgari’s accessories line. She also starred in multiple campaigns for designers like Fendi, DKNY, Moschino, Max Mara and Versace.

But it’s really on the catwalk that her true talents come into play. She’s walked in countless shows including some of the most iconic. In September 2017, she walked in Donatella Versace’s ode to her brother Gianni (which also had the likes of OG supermodels Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell). And on February 13, 2019, she danced with Barry Manilow for Michael Kors’ Studio 54-inspired Fall-Winter 2019 collection. She’s even made a few appearances with her big sis, Gigi Hadid.

To see some of her best runway looks, from Paris to New York and anywhere in between, keep scrolling to check them out.