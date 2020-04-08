Stassi Schroeder Jokes She’s Going to Need a Breast Lift ‘ASAP’

Too funny! Stassi Schroeder is taking advantage of being stuck in self-quarantine and has said goodbye to some of her daily glam must-haves.

On Tuesday, April 7, the Vanderpump Rules star tweeted, “I haven’t worn a bra in almost a month now. So gonna need another breast lift ASAP.” Honestly, who has worn this undergarment since being stuck at home? Probably very few women.

But a bra isn’t the only thing she’s gotten rid of! On Monday, April 6, she took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie with a slight change to her hairstyle. While she usually rocks long, wavy blonde locks, her hair was evidently shorter in Monday’s snap. She didn’t cut it though, all she did was take out her extensions.

“Ladies with extensions during quarantine: TAKE THEM OUT. It will free you,” she wrote overtop the beautiful pic.

Extension removal has become something of a quarantine pastime for A-listers. On Friday, March 27, Hilary Duff posted a selfie to her Instagram Story after taking out her faux hair as well.

“Took my weave out… by. Myself,” she wrote alongside the image. “Do you understand …. The determination. It was hard.. I almost cried. But I had tiger king.”

Fellow Bravo star Teddi Mellencamp is also changing up her signature hairstyle. On Friday, April 3, she asked her followers if she should dye her blonde hair brown.

Alongside an old picture of her sporting darker hair, she wrote, “@laurarugetti on a scale of 1-10 how mad would you be at me if I tried to dye my own hair back to it’s natural color? Vote below: Blonde or Brunette? #throwback #2009.” It wouldn’t take too much effort considering her darker roots are currently growing in anyway.

As difficult as these times are, it has been fun seeing stars showcase their more natural beauty state. It’s quite relatable!

