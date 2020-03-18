Chrissy Teigen Attends John Legend’s At-Home Concert Wearing a Bath Towel

Classic Chrissy Teigen! For husband John Legend’s Instagram Live performance on Tuesday, March 17, the Bring the Funny judge made a special appearance wearing just a bath towel and a hair turban — as requested by her 12.4 million Twitter followers.

Chrissy Teigen’s Funniest Food Tweets: ‘Kudos, You Got Me to Eat a Sticker’

The mom of two took to Twitter to request help from fans a few hours before the special at-home concert. She shared a photo of four different outfit choices for Legend’s Instagram Live performance, including three sexy dresses and one unsexy, average towel.

hi guys! getting ready for today’s live concert sponsored by jd power’s associates™️I need your help picking an outfit. Poll to come. Please look at the 4 before you vote!! pic.twitter.com/ZhU4wf09x4 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020

To accompany the tweet, she wrote, “Hi guys! getting ready for today’s live concert sponsored by jd power’s associates™ need your help picking an outfit. Poll to come. Please look at the 4 before you vote!!”

Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress

She followed that Tweet with a second asking fans to vote for the final outfit. The chef wrote, “Now that you have seen the options, please help me choose!” Unsurprisingly, the majority of votes went to the “simple house towel.”

And thus, the 34-year-old beauty wore the inexpensive household staple to take part in her husband’s show (filmed on his iPhone) entering the frame about 12 minutes in with a glass of Legend’s LVE Wines rosé in her hand.

At one point during Legend’s performance of “Everybody Knows,” the Sports Illustrated model ran to get her Secret deodorant and applied it on-camera and it was obviously comedy gold.

“That was not an ad for deodorant,” said Teigen during the Instagram Live, noticing that people were bringing it up in the comments. “I just stunk.”

Obviously, Teigen-Legend fans were obsessed with all aspects of the performance. A fan tweeted, “Chrissy Teigen in a towel while John Legend plays his piano in a robe. This couple is really so adorable!”

John Legend, Katharine McPhee, Pink and More Stars Who’ve Performed Online Concerts Amid Coronavirus

Another Twitter user wrote what we were all thinking: “Oh to be Chrissy Teigen only wearing towel but still look absolutely gorgeous while sitting on top of a piano her husband John Legend playing while drinking a glass of wine.”

Legend’s not the only star who’s streamed a free concert from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The concert series, named Together at Home, was created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen as a way to encourage social distancing and raise money for relief efforts.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Keith Urban and Pink have delivered live performances, with even more to come. Hopefully more artists will take a page from Teigen’s book and wear towels as clothing.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)