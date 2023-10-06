Your account
The Best Towel Wraps to Get Ready Easier

Written by Natalia DeSoro

Showers might be one of the most relaxing activities out there, but what if there was a way that allows you to have a relaxing time even after your shower? Although it might sound farfetched, it’s not impossible—especially with a soft, gentle towel wrap that dries you up in a blink.

Like a mother’s embrace, a good towel wrap will get rid of moisture off of your body and make you feel comfortable and safe. Since finding a good towel wrap isn’t as easy as it seems, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to go through the best towel wraps of 2023!

A Buyer’s Guide To Finding the Perfect Towel Wrap

Showers and baths are very relaxing activities that take away all the accumulated fatigue you might suffer from. However, you can make that relaxed feeling last a little longer with a good towel wrap.

What To Look for in a Towel Wrap

Material

The material used to make the towel wrap is the most critical consideration when getting yourself a new one. This is because many factors that make a towel wrap great depend on the quality of the material used, such as durability, absorbency, softness, and flexibility.

Here are some of the commonly found materials used to produce towel wraps:

Pima Cotton: This luxurious cotton variant is sourced mainly from the southern United States and is recognized for its long, strong fibers.

Organic Cotton: You can never go wrong with organic material free from any harmful chemicals. The cotton cultivated in the fields approved by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is considered organic and free from pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

Bamboo Cotton: Bamboo cotton contains high saturation of rayon, making the towel made from it extraordinarily soft and with anti-bacterial properties

Turkish Cotton: Turkish cotton is one of the most absorbent on this list. Although the fabric looks fragile and soft, it is incredibly durable and gentle on the skin.

Weight

The weight of your towel also plays an essential role as it signifies how easy it is to carry the wrap, as well as how long you will be able to have it around you. Additionally, different weights lead to various absorbency factors. For example, while a lighter towel is easier to dry, a heavy towel is very luxurious and can absorb more moisture.

Fiber Composition

Although cotton is considered the best fiber to be used when producing a towel wrap, sometimes getting a premium cotton towel can exceed your budget by a long shot. We suggest looking at other fiber compositions that are much easier to come around.

Some of these combinations include but are not limited to:

  • Cotton and rayon
  • Cotton and viscose
  • Linen
  • Cotton and polyester

Drying Factor

Finally, another significant factor that might affect the purchase of a towel wrap is the drying factor. Not only does the towel need to be good at absorbing moisture off of your body, but it also needs to dry quickly. A good rule of thumb is to look for a towel that doesn’t have knotted fabric. If the material is not interlaced, water will have an easier time evaporating, and the towel will dry quicker!

Comparing the Best Towel Wraps of 2023 in Detail

1

Turquaz Wrap Towel

Turquaz Wrap Towel
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • It comes in three sizes
  • Comfortable to wear
  • It comes with an adjustable top

Cons

  • It will take longer to dry up
Nothing screams out luxury as much as the Turquaz linen towel wrap. This towel wrap is composed of 65% cotton and 35% polyester, making it super absorbent and gentle. The towel wrap is made to hug your body perfectly and comes in three different sizes based on your build, which is perfect for all genders and body shapes. The wrap also has a hook and loop tape closure that allows you to adjust the top of the towel and avoid any slips. You can use this towel wrap anywhere from spas to after a regular shower, making it the best overall towel wrap we found.
2

Turkish Towel Wrap

Turkish Towel Wrap
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • It comes in multiple sizes
  • Exceptionally soft and gentle
  • Double-stitched for added endurance

Cons

  • The velcro strip is too small
Whether you are going to a spa or a sauna, you cannot compromise on looking fabulous, and these Turkish linen towel wraps ensure that you look your best self, even with a towel wrap. Made from 65% cotton and 35% polyester, this towel wrap comes in 15 different fashionable colors. The material used is exceptionally gentle, smooth, airy and durable. And to add to its practicality the towel wrap is double-stitched to add another layer of security. The top of the wrap is equipped with an elastic band to avoid any accidents and hold the towel in place. The towel has also proven to become softer with each wash, which is a delightful surprise.
3

SIORO Towel Wrap

SIORO Towel Wrap
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Absorbent material offers quick dry
  • It comes with a large pocket
  • It maintains temperature

Cons

  • The fabric is dense and heavy
When it comes to a fast-acting towel wrap that is comfortable and soaks up water like a champ, the Sioro towel wrap has everyone beat. Made from 50% cotton and 50% viscose, the towel is extremely absorbent, soft to the touch and breathable. The material used for the composition of this towel wrap resists fading and shrinking, ensuring a long-lasting relationship between you and itself. The top of the wrap is secured with magic stickers and an elastic band to keep the towel in place. This towel wrap is also compatible with machine washing and can be dried in the dryer. And to put a cherry on top, the wrap is equipped with a large pocket for you to keep your phones or other essentials nearby.
4

Soft Touch Linen Towel Wrap

Soft Touch Linen Towel Wrap
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Super absorbent cotton and polyester composition
  • The loop fastener is durable and long-lasting
  • The towel is very gentle on sensitive skin
  • Dries very quickly

Cons

  • The material is a little thin
Made of high-quality materials and approved by some of the biggest names in the hospitality industry, the Soft Touch linen towel wrap provides you with a luxurious spa treatment wherever you want. The cotton and polyester composition used for the production of this towel wrap offers it with a long-lasting build perfect for everyday use. Complete with a functioning loop fastener, the wrap stays in place without irritating your skin. The large pocket on the front of the wrap allows you to keep your essentials nearby at all times, and since it dries quickly you’ll achieve a professional spa experience.
5

Robe Direct Towel Wrap

Robe Direct Towel Wrap
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Premium quality material
  • It comes in different sizes
  • Secure velcro strips last long

Cons

  • The velcro strip is long and bunches up
Made from 100% Turkish cotton, the Robe Direct terry cloth towel wrap is as premium as it can get. This high-quality towel wrap is made in Turkey and goes through various quality checks, ensuring only the highest-quality towels make it to the market. The towel is also double-stitched, providing exceptional durability without compromising on the breathability or the gentleness. Robe Direct towel wrap is machine-washable and gets softer with every wash, and the adjustable elastic top is held into place with the help of premium velcro. This towel wrap caters to the needs of everybody and comes in three different sizes with room for adjustments, as well as an elaborate front pocket for your cellphones or keys.

People Also Ask

  • Q: Can I sleep with a towel wrap on my head at night?

    A:Yes, you can sleep with a towel wrap on and brush your hair in the morning. However, it is not recommended as it might ruin the towel due to constant movement and friction. The fiber of the towel might also be pulled apart if you frequently sleep with it on.

  • Q: Are microfiber towel wraps better than regular towel wraps?

    A:Microfiber towel wraps have better absorption as compared to regular towel wraps. They are also softer against your skin and are gentle with hair so your hair does not get pulled on. In the long run, you can opt for a microfiber option if available to you.

  • Q: How often should I wash a towel wrap?

    A:Experts recommend that you should wash your towel wraps after three uses. This helps limit the germs and bacteria on the wrap from affecting your skin and hair. Make sure to dry a towel wrap by spreading it out after use.

  • Q: How can I tell if my towel wrap needs to be replaced?

    A:Generally speaking, you’ll know your towel wrap needs to go if it shows general signs of use and wear. Another sign is a moldy smell that returns even after washing with a mild detergent.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

