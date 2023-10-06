If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Towel Wraps to Get Ready Easier
Showers might be one of the most relaxing activities out there, but what if there was a way that allows you to have a relaxing time even after your shower? Although it might sound farfetched, it’s not impossible—especially with a soft, gentle towel wrap that dries you up in a blink.
Like a mother’s embrace, a good towel wrap will get rid of moisture off of your body and make you feel comfortable and safe. Since finding a good towel wrap isn’t as easy as it seems, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to go through the best towel wraps of 2023!
A Buyer’s Guide To Finding the Perfect Towel Wrap
Showers and baths are very relaxing activities that take away all the accumulated fatigue you might suffer from. However, you can make that relaxed feeling last a little longer with a good towel wrap.
What To Look for in a Towel Wrap
Material
The material used to make the towel wrap is the most critical consideration when getting yourself a new one. This is because many factors that make a towel wrap great depend on the quality of the material used, such as durability, absorbency, softness, and flexibility.
Here are some of the commonly found materials used to produce towel wraps:
Pima Cotton: This luxurious cotton variant is sourced mainly from the southern United States and is recognized for its long, strong fibers.
Organic Cotton: You can never go wrong with organic material free from any harmful chemicals. The cotton cultivated in the fields approved by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is considered organic and free from pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.
Bamboo Cotton: Bamboo cotton contains high saturation of rayon, making the towel made from it extraordinarily soft and with anti-bacterial properties
Turkish Cotton: Turkish cotton is one of the most absorbent on this list. Although the fabric looks fragile and soft, it is incredibly durable and gentle on the skin.
Weight
The weight of your towel also plays an essential role as it signifies how easy it is to carry the wrap, as well as how long you will be able to have it around you. Additionally, different weights lead to various absorbency factors. For example, while a lighter towel is easier to dry, a heavy towel is very luxurious and can absorb more moisture.
Fiber Composition
Although cotton is considered the best fiber to be used when producing a towel wrap, sometimes getting a premium cotton towel can exceed your budget by a long shot. We suggest looking at other fiber compositions that are much easier to come around.
Some of these combinations include but are not limited to:
- Cotton and rayon
- Cotton and viscose
- Linen
- Cotton and polyester
Drying Factor
Finally, another significant factor that might affect the purchase of a towel wrap is the drying factor. Not only does the towel need to be good at absorbing moisture off of your body, but it also needs to dry quickly. A good rule of thumb is to look for a towel that doesn’t have knotted fabric. If the material is not interlaced, water will have an easier time evaporating, and the towel will dry quicker!
Comparing the Best Towel Wraps of 2023 in Detail
Turquaz Wrap Towel
Pros
- It comes in three sizes
- Comfortable to wear
- It comes with an adjustable top
Cons
- It will take longer to dry up
Turkish Towel Wrap
Pros
- It comes in multiple sizes
- Exceptionally soft and gentle
- Double-stitched for added endurance
Cons
- The velcro strip is too small
SIORO Towel Wrap
Pros
- Absorbent material offers quick dry
- It comes with a large pocket
- It maintains temperature
Cons
- The fabric is dense and heavy
Soft Touch Linen Towel Wrap
Pros
- Super absorbent cotton and polyester composition
- The loop fastener is durable and long-lasting
- The towel is very gentle on sensitive skin
- Dries very quickly
Cons
- The material is a little thin
Robe Direct Towel Wrap
Pros
- Premium quality material
- It comes in different sizes
- Secure velcro strips last long
Cons
- The velcro strip is long and bunches up
People Also Ask
Q: Can I sleep with a towel wrap on my head at night?
A:Yes, you can sleep with a towel wrap on and brush your hair in the morning. However, it is not recommended as it might ruin the towel due to constant movement and friction. The fiber of the towel might also be pulled apart if you frequently sleep with it on.
Q: Are microfiber towel wraps better than regular towel wraps?
A:Microfiber towel wraps have better absorption as compared to regular towel wraps. They are also softer against your skin and are gentle with hair so your hair does not get pulled on. In the long run, you can opt for a microfiber option if available to you.
Q: How often should I wash a towel wrap?
A:Experts recommend that you should wash your towel wraps after three uses. This helps limit the germs and bacteria on the wrap from affecting your skin and hair. Make sure to dry a towel wrap by spreading it out after use.
Q: How can I tell if my towel wrap needs to be replaced?
A:Generally speaking, you’ll know your towel wrap needs to go if it shows general signs of use and wear. Another sign is a moldy smell that returns even after washing with a mild detergent.
