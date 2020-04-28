Jenna Jameson honestly addressed how she’s struggling to stick to her keto diet amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“Super ready to get back on a healthy regimen,” the model, 46, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 27, while sharing a mirror selfie of herself wearing gray onesie pajamas. “This whole shut down has been disastrous to my #keto lifestyle. How is everyone doing on the home front?”

Jameson, who admitted to “going a little stir crazy” earlier this month from being isolated with her family at home, gave fans an “anti-climatic” update on her ketogenic journey in February. At the time, she revealed that she was “slowly” losing weight.

“I’m now 14 lbs down but I’ve been fluctuating,” she noted via Instagram. “I think hormones are playing a huge part. I’m still breastfeeding and recently got my period back after 3 years 🤪. So, I feel up and down, hot flashes galore and in need of all things salty.”

The former adult film star added, “Moral of the story, give yourself grace. It’s a marathon not a sprint! Love you guys 👍🏻#ketoweightloss.”

Jameson began her keto diet journey in March 2018 after welcoming daughter Batel Lu, 3, with fiancé Lior Bitton in 2017. She dropped roughly 80 pounds through this approach, but she admitted to struggling with staying on track in July 2019.

“I know I’m not perfect and my will power isn’t iron clad, but I DO know I will never give up,” she explained at the time via Instagram. “It’s important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse! It’s ok to feel discouraged, disappointed and down right pissed. Channel that into positivity and know there are so many on this journey right along with you!”

In December 2019, Jameson confessed to her Instagram followers that she had chosen to pause her diet plans. She also admitted to gaining 20 pounds as a result.

“I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life,” she previously shared. “The weight came back fast and furious. I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur.”

Despite admitting to being “not sure” about returning “full force” with ketogenic, Jameson confirmed in the days that followed that she was “back on track.”