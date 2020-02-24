One step at a time! Jenna Jameson just gave fans a “long awaited” update on how her keto diet journey has progressed.

“I am losing slowly, slowly. I’m now 14 lbs down but I’ve been fluctuating,” the former adult film actress, 45, admitted via Instagram on Monday, February 24, while showing off her figure in a new pic. “I think hormones are playing a huge part. I’m still breastfeeding and recently got my period back after 3 years 🤪.”

She continued, “So I feel up and down, hot flashes galore and in need of all things salty. Moral of the story, give yourself grace, it’s a marathon not a sprint! Love you guys 👍🏻#ketoweightloss.”

Jameson revealed in December 2019 that she had gained 20 pounds during her hiatus from keto. “I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life. The weight came back fast and furious,” she admitted on December 6. “I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur.”

At the time, Jameson also noted that she was “not sure” if she would go back on keto “full force or just calorie count.” However, in the days that followed, she revealed that she decided to restart her ketogenic diet. “I’m back on track and I’m taking you on my journey,” she shared via Instagram on December 9, captioning a photo of herself sitting poolside.

Last month, the model revealed that she weighed 153 pounds and was hoping to lose 30 additional pounds.

“I’m slowly edging back into #intermittentfasting but I’m ravenous because I’ve truly been eating everything and anything 🤦🏼‍♀️,” she shared in January. “I’m super excited to show everyone progress pics!”

Jameson initially chose to start the keto diet in March 2018, one year after welcoming her third child, Batel Lu, 2, with fiancé Lior Bitton. After first embracing the diet, she was able to drop a whopping 80 pounds. She posted a before and after shot to Instagram in June 2019 of her dramatic weight loss, writing: “This is 205 vs. 125. Both perfectly happy … but only one of these is healthy! I’m so thankful to #keto for giving me my life back!”

Jameson, who also shares 10-year-old twins Jesse and Journey with Tito Ortiz, joins stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Alicia Vikander and Vinny Guadagnino who have also reaped the benefits of the ketogenic diet.

“Ketosis is when your body has shifted from using carbohydrates as its fuel source to fat as its fuel source,” Maryann Walsh, a SlimFast dietitian and wellness consultant, explained to Us Weekly in episode 2 of the “KETO-M-G” podcast. “It turns that fat into ketones and in turn uses those ketones as a really efficient source of energy, and you are in ketosis.”