



Who doesn’t love a good weight loss story? Right now, Jenna Jameson is having a spotlight moment with hers! The former adult film star has been documenting her body transformation in detail on Instagram, and fans are absolutely loving how much she’s sharing with the world.

Her secret? Jameson has been following the keto (or ketogenic) diet over the past year following the birth of her now 2-year-old daughter Batel. The keto diet is also having a serious moment right now, and a lot of people have turned to it to help them with their weight loss journeys. The diet plan can sometimes be tricky to navigate, however, which is why so many have turned to Jameson for help and advice. The star recently shared her favorite keto products that you can order off Amazon, which included this awesome chocolate bark!

Who says you can’t eat chocolate on a diet? Jameson definitely doesn’t think that anyone should be barred from the world’s best sweet while trying to lose weight, which is why she included ChocZero’s Keto Bark on her list of favorite keto-friendly snacks. The best part? You don’t even have to leave your house and go to the store and get your hands on this chocolate bark. Amazon will deliver this treat right to your doorstep — it couldn’t get easier than that!

Jameson has gained a huge following after extensively documenting her incredible body transformation. Her posts include before-and-after pictures, inspirational messages and advice on how to start the keto diet and maintain it — even when you’re on vacation! Naturally, she’s received a ton of DMs asking her questions, namely what keto products she loves.

Jameson gave the people what they want and took to her Instagram story, blessing Us with a roundup of her favorite things in a single page on Amazon, which included this chocolate bark. And the star isn’t the only person that’s obsessed with this stuff; with over 3,000 reviews, shoppers overwhelmingly agree that the keto diet life is better with this keto-friendly chocolate in their lives. One reviewer said that “superb doesn’t begin to describe how good this keto chocolate bark is,” and another even said that “this stuff should be illegal!”

You can buy this dark chocolate bark with four different mix-ins: almond, coconut, peanut and hazelnut. All of the chocolate is also sprinkled with a hint of sea salt to give the bark’s flavor another dimension. The reviews from people who have tried this stuff speak for themselves. One shopper said that they’ve “never tasted such good sugar-free chocolate” in their life and that they “honestly can’t find fault with any of their other chocolate products.” Another even went as far to say that this chocolate is “like a high quality dark chocolate bar, maybe even better,” which is amazing! We can’t get our hands on a bag of this bark fast enough.

The 45-year-old bestselling author started gaining a ton of attention after losing about 90 pounds over the course of the last year, which she achieved by following the keto diet and combining that with intermittent fasting. She revealed to Us in 2018 that at her heaviest she weighed in at 202 pounds, and decided to take control and switch to the low carb, high fat diet plan about a year after her daughter’s birth. While this major lifestyle change can definitely be challenging, products like the ChocZero Keto Bark definitely make the switch easier!

