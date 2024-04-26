Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Serena Williams is a super star in every aspect of life. Along with being one of the greatest tennis players of all time, she also recently started her own makeup and skincare line (aptly named Wyn), and has been busy raising her two daughters. Despite leading such an active lifestyle, the multi-hyphenate looks far from tired — and it’s partially thanks to her well-curated skincare routine.

Much like her tennis skill set, Williams didn’t just develop the ultimate skincare regimen overnight. In a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the multi-hyphenate details that it’s taken over 20 years to develop a system that works for her skin. “I started having a skincare routine when I was a teenager, because you know when you’re a teenager you start getting pimples,” she explains. “I needed to make sure that my skin was pretty clear. And I was always in front of a camera, because I was always playing tennis in some stadium somewhere.”

Much like her serve, Williams wanted her skincare routine to be “the best,” and though it’s taken time, she’s found a stellar lineup of products that work for her. One of her all-time favorite formulas? The affordable La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream, which combats the look of tired eyes and helps her appear well-rested, even when she’s not.

Get the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream for $30 at Amazon!

“I like it because it’s small. I can travel with it,” Williams says of the $30 eye cream. Compared to other La Roche-Posay formulas, this one flies relatively under the radar — but it still packs a nourishing punch. Made with a calming mix of niacinamide, thermal spring water and neurosensine (a skin soother), the sensitive skin-friendly cream diminishes dryness and helps restore the delicate eye area’s moisture barrier. Williams dots just a tiny bit under the hollows of her eyes morning and night to ensure her eyes look perky and stay well hydrated.

Though the eye cream isn’t a hero product from the brand, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by it, especially when they’re dealing with some serious dehydration. “I’m 43 years old and the skin around my eyes, especially my eyelids, were so dry and flakey and wrinkled looking. I had to make a change in what I was using,” writes one reviewer. “Switched to La Roche Posay for eye makeup remover and eye cream and my skin is cured and moisturized. I use the eye cream before bed and after my shower in the morning. So thankful. It’s looks so good.”

If you’ve really been struggling with under-eye dryness or are simply looking for a reliable eye cream, take a cue from Williams and add this to your cart. It could just solve all of your problems!

