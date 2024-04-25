Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some people love getting compliments on their hair while others get a joyous rush when someone mentions they have a nice smile. As for me, I beam with pride when someone calls out my eyelashes or asks what mascara I use. My natural lashes are blonde and don’t do much to emphasize my blue-green eyes, but when a mascara is able to amplify and define my peepers, it’s a clear winner (and confidence-booster!) in my book.

All that being said, I’m very particular about mascara. I strive for long, voluminous, falsie-level lashes on a daily basis, and if a formula can’t help me achieve the drama I’m after, it gets kicked to the curb! You may be thinking, “Don’t all mascaras do the same thing?” The short answer is no; some provide a more natural, wispy effect.

For a mascara to earn a coveted spot on my vanity it must do three things: It needs to expertly lift and volumize my lashes along with providing flake-free definition. I’ve tried hundreds of formulations over the years, and no other brand can come close to what Benefit Cosmetics has to offer. I regularly find myself coming back to a few of the brand’s mascaras, but its latest offering — Fan Fest — quickly knocked old favorites off my highly-coveted pedestal.

Get the Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara for $29 at Nordstrom!

This all-in-one mascara takes elements from my other Benefit Cosmetics go-tos and rolls them into this eye-opening formula: Fan Fest provides the gravity-defying lifting effect that made me originally fall in love with Roller Lash; it dramatically enhances volume like Badgal Bang!; and this mascara takes my lashes to new heights in the same way as They’re Real! does. If that wasn’t enough, Fan Fest also makes its own mark by fanning out each last lash, giving the illusion that I’m wearing falsies whenever I reach for it.

How can one mascara do so much? It has just as much to do with the brush as the formula itself. The curved bristle wand latches on to lashes to extend and curl them from root to tip without the need for an eyelash curler. As the brush glides through lashes, it evenly disperses the vitamin-infused formula to creates a doe-eyed effect. I can start to see a difference after the first coat, and by the second pass-through it looks like I just glued on a fresh pair of falsies.

When I wear this (which is most days, honestly), people stop to ask what mascara I’m using . . . and in some cases pester me to reveal where I get lash extensions. Because of my job, I cycle through a variety of mascaras, yet Fan Fest has earned top marks in my book. I’ll go as far to say that I consider it the best mascara of all time. Not all mascaras are created equal, and I’m positive you’ll understand what I mean once you swipe this on. Experience the magic for yourself today.

