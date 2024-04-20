Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: eyebrows can make or break your makeup look. Whether you prefer a dramatic smoky eye or a sultry, bold lip color, it all could fall flat if you don’t spread some wealth to your brows. If you’re a person who deals with your brows not being as full, there are ways around that — you could use techniques like overdrawing your brows, or you could use products to grow them out. We found a nourishing and skin-friendly eyebrow serum that will help elevate your look — and it’s only $40 at Amazon!

This iRESTORE Eyebrow Growth Serum will help take your brows from 1 to 10 in as little as six weeks — seriously! The serum uses a formula of 5% Redensyl — a plant-based active ingredient that promotes brow hair growth and 5% Capixyl — which supports robust brow growth. Also, these ingredients are all plant-derived and won’t irritate your skin.

Get the iRESTORE Eyebrow Growth Serum for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 20, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Additionally, using this serum is an easy process thanks to its doe-foot applicator, which helps make for targeted, easy application right at the root of your brown hairs. It’s suitable to fit every brow shape and size. Essentially, you take the application and comb the serum into your brows. You should do it daily and add it to your beauty routine to see exponential growth consistently.

While reviewing and gushing over this eyebrow serum, one Amazon reviewer noted, “First impressions of this eyelash serum is that I’m impressed with it. It’s free from prostaglandin and has a few clean ingredients listed. It’s not difficult to put on, doesn’t feel greasy, and it seems to be moisturizing.”

Another reviewer said, “It’s so easy to apply, and it does not sting or burn my eyes.”

So, if you’re looking for a way to add depth and lusciousness to your brows, this eyebrow growth serum from iRestore could do the trick without doing too much!

