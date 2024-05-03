Your account
6 Early Deals to Shop Ahead of Wayfair’s Way Day Sale

By
Wayfair Way Day
Spring is the season of renewal and refreshing everything from your closet to your diet to your home. When it comes to your home, acquiring a new chair or other furnishings can liven up the atmosphere of your dwellings — seriously! Wayfair is one of the premier destinations for furniture, and the retailer’s famous Way Day is coming and lasts from May 4-6. This historic sale offers savings of up to 80% off — so if we were you, we would remember to start shopping tomorrow!

From sturdy chairs to nifty bedding, Wayfair’s upcoming Way Day sale will have something for all your spring cleaning or reorganizing needs. We rounded up six deals to shop early ahead of Wayfair’s Way Day sale — read on to see our picks!

Kahler 70.9” H x 23.6” W Standard Bookcase with 3 Drawers

This Kahler 70.9” H x 23.6” W Standard Bookcase with 3 Drawers is an efficient piece of furniture to add to your office or living room — was $240, now just $170!

Wayfair Sleep 2″ Reversible Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

For those who need to upgrade their slumber experience, this Wayfair Sleep 2″ Reversible Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper can take it to the next level — was $206, now just $46!

Kelly Clarkson Home Miranda Bar Cart

If hosting and entertaining is your jam, this Kelly Clarkson Home Miranda Bar Cart will elevate your home and it’s sure to become a compliment magnet — was $339, now just $180!

Johnn LED Lighted Bathroom Vanity Mirror 3 Color Dimmable Light & Anti-fog Wall Mirror

A mirror is a bathroom necessity and this Johnn LED Lighted Bathroom Vanity Mirror 3 Color Dimmable Light & Anti-fog Wall Mirror will help to make sure your selfies are well lit – was $450, now just $310!

Gracie Oaks 31.5” Bar Cabinet

If a bar cart doesn’t suit your needs, this sizable Gracie Oaks 31.5” Bar Cabinet will suit your tastes — was $350, now just $216!

Latitude Run Blackout Velvet Thermal Rod Pocket/Back Tab Single Curtain Panel

If you crave pitch black darkness when turning in for the night, these Blackout Velvet Thermal Rod Pocket/Back Tab Single Curtain Panel — was $40, now just $26!

