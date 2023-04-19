Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices are subject to change.

Backyard season has officially begun! April is National Garden Month, and we’re so excited to celebrate by spending as much time as humanly possible outside and soaking up the sun. The singing birds, the warm breezes and the blooming flowers are all like little slices of heaven.

In order to spend the most time possible outdoors, however, you’re going to need to set your yard up with some great seating! Something outdoor-friendly is obviously a must, but something you can use in multiple ways and even carry to different locations is the dream. How about we show you our pick? And how about if it’s on sale? Let’s go!

Was $163.80 On Sale: $129.94 You Save 21% See it!

To celebrate National Garden Month, we explored new arrivals, top categories and (our favorite) sale and clearance items on QVC’s Garden & Outdoor Living page. While perusing the site, we spotted this convertible chair on sale, and we knew we needed to share it immediately!

It’s a chair, it’s a desk, it’s a table — it’s all three! The Convert-A-Chair Gen II XL Designer Series Indoor/Outdoor Chair-To-Table, which is great for both adults and kids, has many forms and uses. It can be used as a bench-style chair, complete with arm and back rests, but it can easily be transformed into a desk with seating. So good for if you work from home or if you have kids who want to do homework (or crafts!) outside. While it’s in desk mode, it can also simply be used as a small table — though we definitely recommend buying two and pushing them together to create a full picnic table with benches!

Was $163.80 On Sale: $129.94 You Save 21% See it!

This chair-to-table can hold up to 1,200 pounds, and it comes in seven classic colorways. There are four solid, faux-wood shades, plus three more with dual-tone detailing. Each is actually made of vinyl and resin though, keeping this piece strong and sturdy throughout every season of the year!

This convertible piece is the perfect fit for a back patio or for relaxing among the blooms in your garden, but if you’re heading out for a picnic in the park or on a camping trip, bring it with you in the car! It’s super lightweight, making it easy to bring to different locations!

While the 20% off you’re saving on this outdoor essential is great, we also want to point out the original retail value, which is $189.95. If you consider that, you’re actually saving $60 on this multi-use must-have. Even more of a reason to buy two!

Was $163.80 On Sale: $129.94 You Save 21% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more great deals from QVC here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!