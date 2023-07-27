Giving gifts is easier said than done! We’ve all opened a present from someone, only to be disappointed by the contents inside. Sure, it’s the thought that counts, but we aim to please on the delivery as well! To make matters more complicated, there are just some people who seem to have everything. What can you possibly get the person who has it all?

We’re here to help. If you want to stand out with a unique gift for a loved one, then consider splurging on these luxury gems! From limited-edition skincare sets to roses that last an entire year (yes, really!), these specialty items are absolutely worth the premium price tag. Part practical, part fanciful, these finds are all one-of-a-kind!

Ready to start shopping for a special someone? The Beatles said, “Can’t buy me love,” but their love language probably wasn’t receiving gifts! A generous present that comes from the heart is truly priceless. Keep scrolling to peep our top picks!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Last updated on July 27, 2023.