Top 5

Stories

Gift Guide

23 Luxury Gifts That Don’t Cost as Much as You’d Think

By
luxury-gifts
Holiday gift ideas. Nordstrom/Amazon
23
podcast

Looking to really treat someone this holiday season…but not exactly sure you can afford it? You don’t necessarily need to spend hundreds (or thousands) to snag a luxurious gift for a loved one. If you’re looking to spend maybe a little extra without actually breaking the bank, we’ve got you.

We’ve picked out 23 luxury gifts that might not cost as much as you think. Your giftee will be shocked in the best way when they unwrap your presents. They’re already happy to have you in their lives, but the holidays this year are just going to further cement that joy. Check out our picks below!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!