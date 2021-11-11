23 Luxury Gifts That Don’t Cost as Much as You’d Think

Looking to really treat someone this holiday season…but not exactly sure you can afford it? You don’t necessarily need to spend hundreds (or thousands) to snag a luxurious gift for a loved one. If you’re looking to spend maybe a little extra without actually breaking the bank, we’ve got you.

We’ve picked out 23 luxury gifts that might not cost as much as you think. Your giftee will be shocked in the best way when they unwrap your presents. They’re already happy to have you in their lives, but the holidays this year are just going to further cement that joy. Check out our picks below!