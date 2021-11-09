17 Easy and Awesome Holiday Gifts for Dad Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are dads the hardest people to shop for or are dads the hardest people to shop for? We’d clearly say they are. You get them a great gift one year and then realize you have just about…zero ideas for the next. But that’s okay! Leave the ideas to Us.

We’ve picked out 17 gifts that dads will love this holiday season — and they’re all under $50. Win-win! Check out our ideas below and remember to shop fast this year!

For the Homebody Dad

It’s hard to go wrong with a pair of slippers, but you can go so, so right by choosing a special pair labeled just for dad. These “Papa Bear” slippers are cozy and perfect for your pops!

Get the Dearfoams Papa Bear Slipper in Buffalo Plaid at Amazon!

For the Dad Who’s Always Breaking a Sweat

This shower gel is going to change Dad’s life if he’s used to using whatever cheap bar soap he finds. It’s infused with menthol for a cooling effect that will help him feel refreshed after a workout or a long day cooking over a hot stove or grill!

Get the Elemis Cool-Down Body Wash for just $40 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

For the Movie Buff Dad

He’s already set with his streaming services and DVDs, but now it’s time to hook him up with every movie lover’s favorite: popcorn! This popcorn maker can produce theater-style popcorn at home in minutes — and it won’t cost $10 per bag!

Get the Dash Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker for just $25 at Nordstrom!

For the Dad Who’s Always Sore

Whether he’s achy from the gym, work or a bad night’s sleep, this massage gun could become one of the first things he reaches for every day. Can you believe the low price?

Get the Rexin Scifuture Massage Gun at Amazon!

For the Bacon-Obsessed Dad

Dads usually can’t get enough bacon, so why not add some to the rim of his margarita or Bloody Mary? This cocktail salt is fun, unique, and most importantly, delicious!

Get the Caravel Gourmet Smoked Bacon Exotic Cocktail Salt at Amazon!

For the Dad Who’s Always Misplacing Everything

He can’t always rely on his spouse or kids to find his lost keys or glasses! This wooden organizer will be his landing spot for all of his essentials. It has a spot to charge his phone too!

Get the TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station at Amazon!

For the Dad Whose Other Pride and Joy Is His Car

Dad loves his kids, but the love for his car comes close behind. This car vacuum will help him keep his baby clean. It comes with extensions too to help target different spots!

Get the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon!

For the Dad Who Commandeers the Bathroom

Are his bathroom breaks so long you sometimes wonder if he fell asleep in there? This gag gift, as seen on Shark Tank, will give him a major laugh. It’s like an hourglass…but one you’ll want to wash your hands after touching.

Get the Katamco Toilet Timer at Amazon!

For the Dad Whose Coffee Needs an Extra Kick

We love this gift because it’s for coffee and bourbon lovers alike — extra points if dad is into both! This coffee is infused with bourbon, but while he can enjoy the flavor, there’s no actual alcohol left by the time he drinks it, so he can totally enjoy it in the morning!

Get the Cask’d Hand-Crafted Bourbon Coffee at Amazon!

For the Dad Who’s First to RSVP to the Ugly Sweater Party

This sweater definitely gave Us a giggle. Santa is clearly over his sleigh days. According to this sweater, he’ll be dropping off gifts on his hog this year!

Get the Ugly Christmas Sweater Company Live to Ride Santa Motorcycle Sweater at Amazon!

For the Dad Who Never Misses His Shows

Whether he loves football or sitcoms (or both), he’ll love catching them all live with his Fire TV Stick. And he can always record them if he misses them!

Get the Fire TV Stick 4K With Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision at Amazon!

For the Dad Who Can’t Get Enough Pub Food

With this kit, dad can make one dozen soft and salt-dusted pretzels, plus a homemade beer cheese to go along with them. Whether he wants to host a pretzel party or enjoy them for himself, he’ll love this unique gift!

Get the Farmsteady Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese Making Kit for just $30 at Huckberry!

For the Dad Who’s All About Safety and Security

This one’s for the dad who’s always making sure the doors are locked, his passwords are 20 characters long and his car is parked in a secure lot. He’ll majorly appreciate a genuine leather wallet with an RFID-blocking design!

Get the Columbia RFID Blocking Security Trifold Wallet for just $23 at Zappos!

For the Dad Who’s Always Rushing Through Breakfast

He can’t have cereal or plain toast every day, but he doesn’t have to feel like he needs to prepare a huge meal either. This egg bite maker will make a healthier breakfast easy — and fun!

Get the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker at Amazon!

For the Dad Who’s a Proud Beer Enthusiast

This cheeky gift is great for a laugh, but it will be useful beyond that! It comes with a pint glass for his favorite beers, plus a bottle opener!

Get the Treasure Trades Working on My Dad Bod Beer Pint Glass Bottle Opener Gift Set at Amazon!

For the Dad Who Misses Golfing in the Winter

If he could golf every day, year round, he probably would! Sadly, the weather often prevents that. With this 3×9 putting green, however, he can get his practice in indoors too!

Get the Putt-a-Bout Par Three Gold Putting Green at Amazon!

For the DIY Dad

This one is for the handy dad who takes on every task himself before calling for assistance. It comes with a hammer — that opens up to become multiple types of tools — a tumbler and a keychain to remind him that he’ll always be your hero!

Get the Kinbata Gift Box for Dad at Amazon!

