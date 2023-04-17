Spring Cleaning! Shop Amazon’s Spring Home Savings Event — Up to 75% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Out with the old, in with the new! Spring is all about a fresh start — flowers in bloom, warm weather and a clean home. ‘Tis the season for dinner parties, backyard barbecues and indoor entertaining. But in order to keep our space spick-and-span, we need to buy some essentials that will elevate our environment.

If you’re looking for game-changing gadgets and gizmos, then you don’t want to miss Amazon’s Spring Home Deals Event! Right now, save up to 75% off a wide selection of home goods, from kitchenware to cleaning tools. This limited-time sale runs through April 27, so you only have 10 days to act on these decor and design deals! Below are 11 of our favorite spring steals for your humble abode.

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Sick of getting stuck in a tangled cord while vacuuming your space? With this cordless cleaner, you can easily and efficiently maneuver around your home. According to shoppers, this vacuum is lightweight, powerful and sleek.

Was $600 On Sale: $150 You Save 75% See It!

NineSky Dehumidifier for Home

Now that summer is on the horizon, we’re already dreading the impending humidity. Remove moisture from your room with this top-rated dehumidifier. It also comes with seven night light settings to set the mood.

Was $300 On Sale: $85 You Save 72% See It!

Bedsure Bamboo Queen Sheets

Beauty sleep! These cozy and cooling bamboo sheets will feel silky-smooth against your skin. As one customer gushed, “They are the silkiest sheets I’ve ever owned but trust me they are cooling like they advertise! I live in a desert so it’s important my sheets are never too hot. Also the weight and quality feels SOOO luxurious.”

Was $95 On Sale: $42 You Save 56% See It!

Mooka Air Purifiers for Home Large Room

Spring allergies acting up? Get rid of allergens, pet hair, dander and dust with this HEPA air purifier! One reviewer reported, “Great value, does a great job and can hardly tell it is running.” Quiet is key!

Was $130 On Sale: $60 You Save 54% See It!

Solejazz 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer

If you’re like Us, then the storage area under your sink is a graveyard of half-used cleaning products, garbage bags and sponges. Keep all of your items tidy with this two-tier organizer!

Was $50 On Sale: $32 You Save 36% See It!

Geek Chef Air Fryer

Complete with three racks, seven modes and five preset settings, this air fryer is an easy way to cook a delicious meal! It also cuts over 85% of fats for extra health benefits.

Was $300 On Sale: $170 You Save 43% See It!

Astercook Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block

Sharpen your cooking skills with this 14-piece knife kit! This sturdy set comes with a hard wood knife block and built-in sharpener.

Was $150 On Sale: $40 You Save 73% See It!

Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender & Processor System

If you’re a fan of smoothies, bowls or spreads, then you need this Ninja blender in your life. One shopper said, “Nothing could’ve prepared me for how powerful this blender was.”

Was $200 On Sale: $140 You Save 30% See It!

GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 16 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set

Cook up a storm with this 16-piece pots and pans set! Designed with colorful, soft-grip handles, this ceramic, nonstick cookware is attractive and effective.

Was $120 On Sale: $94 You Save 22% See It!

Kitessensu Cocktail Shaker Set Bartender Kit with Stand

Throwing a cocktail party? Play bartender with this shaker set, marked by a wooden stand and rose gold supplies.

Was $70 On Sale: $39 You Save 44% See It!

JoyJolt Layla Wine Glasses, Set of 4

Cheers to spring and summer! Enjoy a glass of wine with this durable set of four wine glasses.

Was $50 On Sale: $23 You Save 54% See It!

