Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Sunday is officially reset day. Whether you’re tired from a late night out with friends, anxious for the days ahead or simply seek to feel fresh for the start of the week, now is your time to take part in some self-care action. That said, you may not know where to begin — there are so many products on the market and all over social media, so it’s natural to feel like you’re being pulled in a million different directions.

Fear not, because Shop With Us is here to help. We selected our top beauty products on Amazon right now which deserve a spot on your bathroom shelf and top billing in your self-care Sunday routine. Read on for the scoop!

Patchology Rejuvenating Under Eye Gels

After a long weekend, you may have dark and puffy circles under your eyes. These hydrating gel masks will provide a cooling sensation and banish any signs of exhaustion ahead of Monday morning’s Zoom meetings. These also make an easy gift for a close pal!

Get the Patchology Rejuvenating Under Eye Gels for prices starting at $45 at Amazon!

Olaplex No 3 Repairing Treatment

In order to keep your hair moisturized and shiny, it’s crucial to apply a hair mask once a week. Olaplex’s option is popular among shoppers, and this mask will help repair damaged strands and cause everyone to ask for your haircare secrets. Amazon, baby!

Get the Olaplex No 3 Repairing Treatment for prices starting at $30 at Amazon!

Ice Roller for Face by Eli With Love

Ice rollers offer up more benefits than you would think — reducing puffy eyes, tightening your skin, tackling pain and inflammation (that’s just the beginning). This is a great introduction to self-care, as it will instantly wake you up in the morning and leave you feeling ready for the day.

Get the Ice Roller for Face by Eli With Love for prices starting at $20 at Amazon!

JAPONESQUE Dermaplaner Facial Razors

If you want to maintain a clean, smooth skin barrier, dermaplaning may be a solid step to add to your weekly routine. These dermaplaner facial razors instantly exfoliate and leave your skin glowing. Sign Us up immediately!

Get the JAPONESQUE Dermaplaner Facial Razors for prices starting at $10 at Amazon!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!