17 On-Trend Fashion Finds for Spring 2023

New season, new fashion! So… what are you thinking for spring? You might still love some pieces from last year’s wardrobe, but there’s a good chance you have some space for new fashion finds too. Maybe you want to hop on the coquette trend or are loving the return of long denim skirts!

We’ve highlighted five of the biggest fashion trends for spring 2023 below, and we’ve linked you to a variety of products at different price points that will help you nail each look. There are 17 pieces total, so let’s get started!

Coquette Aesthetic

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This new viral trend is celebrating all things romantic and classically feminine. This petal pink Belle Poque dress is so pretty and has a retro feel!

2. We Also Love: Bring on the lace! This Meladyan top adds on a delicate bow too, truly perfecting the look!

3. We Can’t Forget: You could also reach for this WeWoreWhat underwire corset top from Revolve. The style of the florals adds to the vintage vibe!

4. Bonus: When the sun is out, it’s time to bring out the mini skirts! You’ll feel all kinds of cute while wearing this tiered Allegra K skirt!

5. Extra Credit: You could wear this cropped, tie-front SweatyRocks cardigan on its own or over a cami or longline bralette!

Midi and Maxi Denim Skirts

6. Our Absolute Favorite: The long denim skirt trend was unexpected, but we have to admit, we can’t get enough thanks to pieces like this stretchy BodiLove midi!

7. We Also Love: You don’t have to worry about a long denim skirt restricting your movement here. This Pilcro maxi skirt from Anthropologie has a high slit to keep you cruising!

8. We Can’t Forget: You could add a little flow to your denim too! check out this Chartou maxi skirt! Psst — it has an elasticized waistband!

9. Bonus: Want something that will make people say “wow”? Check out this asymmetrical Elstaroa skirt and its button slit!

Matching Sets

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Co-ord sets are very much still in, but for spring, lean more toward pastels and vivid colors. Check out this green and white stripe top and shorts set by SweatyRocks!

11. We Also Love: Fewer sets could ever be better for a vacation than this Endless Summer set from Free People. The top’s wrapped hem is so cool!

12. We Can’t Forget: A bubble crop top and a pocketed pair of high-rise shorts? Of course we were bound to fall in love with this Automet set!

13. Bonus: The patchwork stripes on this Safrisior set instantly caught our attention. So unique! Prepare for compliments!

Silver Jewelry

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Gold will always be timeless, but so will silver — and the cooler metallic tone is having its moment in the sun right now. Check out these Pavoi huggie hoop earrings!

15. We Also Love: You can’t go wrong with something like this By Anthropologie paperclip chain necklace. It looks good with everything!

16. We Can’t Forget: Waiting for a bracelet? How about five? You get a variety of silver bracelets in this bestselling Conran Kremix set!

17. Bonus: We didn’t forget about rings! If you want to be even more on trend, make sure to check out this Pavoi croissant ring from Amazon!

