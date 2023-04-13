This Is Your Year to Start Wearing an SPF Lip Balm — Shop Our Tinted Fave

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone, including Us, always stresses the importance of wearing sunscreen on your face. The more time you spend outside, especially, the more you should stay on top of your SPF reapplication. But there’s one part of our face we always forget about — our lips!

Our lips already come with a slew of skincare issues, as they’re ready to crack and chap and wrinkle at any moment. Sigh. If we want to keep them looking smooth, plump and pouty, we’ll need more than just a basic lip balm. From daily life to beachy days, a lip balm with SPF is essential!

Get the MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Obviously, applying your regular face or body sunscreen to your lips probably doesn’t sound great. Not only would the taste be unpleasant at best, but our lips need a little extra love anyway. That’s why in addition to its broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, this MDSolarSciences lip balm features ingredients like avocado oil, olive oil and shea butter for superior moisture and nourishment!

This balm is also formulated with vitamins C and E to help collagen production and firmness while fighting off damaging free radicals. Don’t forget the jojoba esters, glycerin, sunflower seed wax and ceraphyl, also included to help to hydrate, smooth and soften lips. This product is packed with skin-loving goodness! It only makes sense, as it comes from such a high-quality, dermatologist-developed brand!

Get the MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

We must mention the beautiful, buildable, sheer tint options as well. So good for a no-makeup makeup look, and really nice for a confidence boost at the pool or beach. There are seven shade options, from the darker Ruby to the light pink Shimmer to the totally clear Crystal!

This SPF lip balm is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and reef-safe. Seriously! It’s even made with sustainable, fully-recyclable packaging. But possibly our favorite part? That it’s so much easier to reapply than regular sunscreen. You’ll automatically find yourself reaching for it just because you’ll love it so much!

Get the MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from MDSolarSciences here and explore other lip balms and moisturizers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!