Olaplex Launched a Lash Serum and It’s Already Being Called ‘Amazing’

If you’re looking to heal damaged hair, there’s one brand that instantly comes to mind: Olaplex. You see it in salons and celebrity haircare routines, and there’s a good chance you have at least one of the brand’s products in your own shower right now. But Olaplex isn’t stopping with just the hair on your head.

It just makes sense that Olaplex’s newest launch is an eyelash serum! Just as Olaplex works to repair broken bonds in your hair for soft, shiny locks, this Lashbond serum is ready to give you your longest, strongest lashes yet!

Olaplex Lashbond Building Serum

This brand new product is a must for supporting and sustaining the natural growth cycle of your lashes and lash retention. Want your eyelashes to have a thicker, denser, healthier look? Want them to feel more hydrated and look more lifted? You could see results in under a month! In a consumer perception clinical study of 33 subjects, it was found that participants experienced more conditioned, healthier-looking lashes in just two weeks, and they saw longer, fuller-looking lashes in just four weeks!

One of our top questions when it comes to lash serums is if it has prostaglandins or not. Luckily, this Olaplex Lashbond Building Serum is prosaglantin-free! Excessive amounts of prostaglandins can actually cause “prolonged inflammation and intense pain.” (Cleveland Clinic), and they could discolor your eyelid. Many lash serums use them to help with hair growth, but this one uses the Olaplex Peptide Complex Technology instead for safe, lash-enhancing results.

This clear, lightweight serum is also free of phthalates, parabens and gluten!

One of the best parts of this lash serum is how quick and easy it is to use. Twice daily, on clean, dry skin, use the brush to spread the formula across the upper lash line of both eyes. Let it dry for 90 seconds and don’t rinse! That’s it!

And yes, you can totally wear eye makeup after the serum has dried. You could even put on false lashes, and you can definitely wear your contacts. You could even use this serum while having lash extensions in to help grow your natural lashes while the extensions lengthen their look in the meantime!

