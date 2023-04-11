Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New seasons, new glam! While we always encourage people to switch up their skincare to suit the warm or cold weather, the same actually goes for makeup too. In the fall and winter you might opt for darker colors or more coverage, but in the spring and summer, you may lean toward lighter, brighter finishes.

You don’t want to go too heavy on makeup in the heat, but you might still want to play with those bolder red shades. Instead of a heavy layer of lipstick, however, try sheering things out for that perfect, just-finished-a-cherry-ice-pop type of look. Luckily, we now have the perfect technique and product recommendations to flawlessly execute the glam ourselves!

Now, we know this lipstick is pricier than those you’d find at the drugstore, but the quality makes it worth it. Plus, if you use this technique, it will seriously last forever. We’re talking about a DIY lip stain tutorial from Selena Gomez’s makeup artist, Melissa Murdick.

In her TikTok video, Murdick used the 888 French Idol shade of Lancôme’s L’Absolu Rouge lipstick, a cool brick rose with a soft, powdery matte finish. She also used a small, domed blending brush like this one. She began by applying a little lipstick just in the center of her bottom lip, then using the brush to blend and spread the color over the rest of the lip. “Instead of putting the makeup on from the tube, which makes it super heavy and opaque,” she explained, “we’re really sheering this out to create more of a stained effect.” She then repeated the process on the top lip!

“I feel like this look is perfect for spring and summer, and it doesn’t look so painted on,” Murdick said. She also noted that you can leave it as is or add a lip gloss on top. This Lancôme lipstick can really go either way, as even without a layer of gloss, it may still nourish lips with its Grand Rose extracts and hyaluronic acid. Matte finishes don’t always have to mean a shriveled smile!

Hoping for a different shade? Amazon has 11 colors of this 12-hour wear lipstick in stock on the same page, so go check them all out!

Get the Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Long-Lasting Lipstick for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

