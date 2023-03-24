Olivia Culpo Loves This ‘Hydrating and Glowy’ Face Sunscreen With SPF 40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If I were stuck on a desert island and could only choose a handful of my holy grail beauty products, I would definitely bring Supergoop’s Glowscreen with me. Over the past year, this tinted sunscreen has quickly become one of my all-time favorite skincare finds! I absolutely adore the way the dewy formula delivers a shimmering glow, whether I’m wearing the SPF 40 on its own or under makeup as an illuminating primer. I’ve never liked other facial sunscreens because they always leave my complexion with a sticky white cast, but this sun protection provides a hydrating pearlescence. Perfection!

I’m not the only fan of this glowy game-changer! Celebrities also swear by this sunscreen, including Brooke Shields. Earlier this month, Olivia Culpo gushed about Glowscreen during an Amazon Livestream. “I love the Glowscreen because it has such a nice glow to it,” the model said. “It’s SPF 40, it’s a glowy primer and it just has the most pretty finish. It’s so hydrating and glowy. It’s a great product. 7,700 reviews and it’s got five stars!”

And Hilary Duff recently told The Strategist that Glowscreen is one of her everyday essentials. “I’ve been using a lot of sunscreen,” the How I Met Your Father star said. “I’m trying to get better about reapplying it throughout the day, and this bottle is small enough to throw in my bag. You know when you layer a bunch of products and they start to peel? This doesn’t do that at all. It makes you look kind of dewy. I love the rosy, iridescent glow it gives me. Banks, my 4-year-old, loves it, too, because she feels like she’s wearing makeup — a little highlighter.”

Just like Duff, we’re coming clean — this Glowscreen sunscreen is our skincare secret weapon. Keep scrolling to shop this SPF staple from Amazon!

Get the Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40 for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not only does the Supergoop Glowscreen contain SPF 40, it’s also formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin B5 to keep your skin soft and hydrated. The broad spectrum protects your face from UV rays and infrared radiation, while the cocoa peptides help filter blue light from all your devices.

On days when you’re going glam, layer Glowscreen underneath makeup as a glowy primer (similar to Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter!). And then when you don’t feel like putting on a full face, apply this lightweight sunscreen solo for a lit-from-within glow. Perfect for vacation! It gives your skin some subtle color, almost like a tinted moisturizer.

The older I get, the more I appreciate the importance of sun protection to keep wrinkles and fine lines far away. And since the sun is finally coming out, it’s crucial to lather up when laying out. Now we can get our daily dose of SPF 40 with the added benefit of primer! Trust Us — this Supergoop Glowscreen is a makeup must-have for spring and summer (and all year round!).

