New Shade! Kopari’s Body Glow Sunscreen Has the Most Radiant Finish Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A must-pack! Whether we’re prepping for a week-long vacation in the Caribbean, a day trip to the beach or a quick dip in the pool, there are a few items that absolutely belong in our suitcase or beach bag no matter what. Our essentials include a pair of sunglasses, a water bottle, a towel and cover-up, a good book and, of course, sunscreen!

If you’re a big skincare fan, you probably already have a facial sunscreen that you swear by — but what about your body? We used to just grab the first one we saw on the shelf at the drugstore. But we’re ready to take things to the next level. Not only do we want our skin to be protected from the sun, but we wouldn’t mind a little radiance to up boost our confidence up to new heights!

$39.00 See it!

Get Sun Shield Body Glow in Original Gold or Rose Gold for just $39 at Kopari!

The Original Gold (SPF 50) version of this beloved body sunscreen launched about one year ago, and Kopari just launched a limited-edition Rose Gold (SPF 45) version. Original Gold has a sweet coconut milk scent while Rose Gold has a juicy guava mango scent. They both deliver pure vacation vibes. Perfect sunscreen scents are honestly like their own version of summer aromatherapy!

These broad-spectrum sunscreens have a glimmering, drippy gel texture that easily blends into skin, the pearlescent minerals leaving behind a goddess-level glow. The finish isn’t sticky though! It’s designed to be transfer-proof so you can wear it with not only your swimsuit but your regular clothes too. Sunscreen is important for everyday life!

$39.00 See it!

Get Sun Shield Body Glow in Original Gold or Rose Gold for just $39 at Kopari!

We want to note that Sun Shield Body Glow isn’t solely about the aesthetics. It actually features a blend of nourishing superfood oils like moisturizing avocado and coconut oils and antioxidant-rich hibiscus oil. This is truly an incredible product for dull, dehydrated skin!

As with any sunscreen, you’ll want to apply this vegan, cruelty-free gel 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply throughout the day. It claims to be water-resistant for 40 minutes, so keep that in mind if you’re swimming or sweating!

Have plenty of expected sunshine waiting for you this year? Remember, you can grab a two-pack to save $3, or you can set up a subscription to save 5% and make sure you never run out!

$39.00 See it!

Get Sun Shield Body Glow in Original Gold or Rose Gold for just $39 at Kopari!

Looking for something else? Shop more SPF products here and explore more goodies to help fill up your Kopari cart here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!