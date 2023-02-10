Oddly Satisfying! 7 Weird but Rewarding Health and Beauty Finds You’ll Love

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While serums and sheet masks are nice, we have to be honest — we want the weird stuff. We want to peel, pop, extract, irrigate; we want see those gross yet ultra-satisfying results with our own eyes. And we don’t want to have to make an appointment with a doctor or esthetician every time!

We’ve rounded up seven of the most oddly satisfying health and beauty finds on Amazon below for clearing up everything from your skin to your sinuses. Let’s get shopping!

Leiput Ear Wax Removal 8 Pc Set Pros: 6 LED lights and a 1080P HD camera so you can see what you're doing

Rechargeable battery

Comes with numerous tools

Could let you hear in 4K (just a slight hyperbole) $40.00 See it!

Homedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath Pros: May soften skin on hands, elbows or feet

Fun to remove the wax at the end of treatment

Comes with wax and liners Was $45 On Sale: $40 You Save 11% See it!

MelodySusie Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit Pros: Pretty pink stainless steel (also available in silver)

Can target blackheads, whiteheads, whelks, fat granules, etc.

Using tools like this can put less pressure on skin Was $10 On Sale: $8 You Save 20% See it!

Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Mask Pros: Dead skin should automatically start to peel off within a week after application

Contains 16 natural extracts to help cracked feet

Tons of positive reviews Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Navage Nasal Care Starter Bundle Pros: Popular pick for allergies and sinus congestion

Powered suction to flush out ragweed, pollen, encrusted mucus, airborne particulates

Also comes with SaltPods, nose pillows and batteries Was $110 On Sale: $99.88 You Save 9% See it!

Finishing Touch Flawless DermaPlane Travel Pack Pros: Comes with two dermaplane exfoliators and one brow shaper

Designed to remove peach fuzz and exfoliate the skin

Built-in safety guard $6.00 See it!

Flamingo Boxy Wax Kit Pros: Comes with 56 strips and soothing post-wax cloths

No heat required

Dermatologist-tested, clean ingredients

Can remove body hair as short as 2mm $18.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more beauty at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!