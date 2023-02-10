Cancel OK
Oddly Satisfying! 7 Weird but Rewarding Health and Beauty Finds You’ll Love

By
oddly-satisfying-beauty-health
Oddly satisfying products from Amazon. Shutterstock/Amazon

While serums and sheet masks are nice, we have to be honest — we want the weird stuff. We want to peel, pop, extract, irrigate; we want see those gross yet ultra-satisfying results with our own eyes. And we don’t want to have to make an appointment with a doctor or esthetician every time!

We’ve rounded up seven of the most oddly satisfying health and beauty finds on Amazon below for clearing up everything from your skin to your sinuses. Let’s get shopping!

Leiput Ear Wax Removal 8 Pc Set

Ear Wax Removal - Earwax Remover Tool with 8 Pcs Ear Set - Ear Cleaner with Camera - Earwax Removal Kit with Light - Ear Camera with 6 Ear Spoon - Ear Cleaner for iOS & Android (Black)
LEIPUT

Pros:

  • 6 LED lights and a 1080P HD camera so you can see what you're doing
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Comes with numerous tools
  • Could let you hear in 4K (just a slight hyperbole)
$40.00
See it!

Homedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath

HoMedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath | Wax Warmer | Bonus 3 lb Paraffin Wax & 20 Hand Liners | Soothing Hand & Foot Spa | Moisturizing System | Hypoallergenic, Blue
Homedics

Pros:

  • May soften skin on hands, elbows or feet
  • Fun to remove the wax at the end of treatment
  • Comes with wax and liners
Was $45On Sale: $40You Save 11%
See it!

MelodySusie Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit

MelodySusie Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit Professional Blackhead Extractor Tool for Nose Face, Stainless Comedone Extractor, Blemish Whitehead Popping Tool with Portable Metal Case
MelodySusie

Pros:

  • Pretty pink stainless steel (also available in silver)
  • Can target blackheads, whiteheads, whelks, fat granules, etc.
  • Using tools like this can put less pressure on skin
Was $10On Sale: $8You Save 20%
See it!

Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Mask

Foot Peel Mask - Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel - Repair Rough Dry Cracked Feet and remove Dead Skin, Repair Heels and enjoy Baby Soft Smooth Feet 2.4 Fl. Oz. Lavender Scented Pair
Baby Foot

Pros:

  • Dead skin should automatically start to peel off within a week after application
  • Contains 16 natural extracts to help cracked feet
  • Tons of positive reviews
Was $30On Sale: $24You Save 20%
See it!

Navage Nasal Care Starter Bundle

Navage Nasal Care Starter Bundle: Navage Nose Cleaner, 20 SaltPods, Plus Bonus 10 SaltPods
Navage

Pros:

  • Popular pick for allergies and sinus congestion
  • Powered suction to flush out ragweed, pollen, encrusted mucus, airborne particulates
  • Also comes with SaltPods, nose pillows and batteries
Was $110On Sale: $99.88You Save 9%
See it!

Finishing Touch Flawless DermaPlane Travel Pack

Finishing Touch Flawless DermaPlane Travel Pack Facial Exfoliator & Hair Remover
Finishing Touch

Pros:

  • Comes with two dermaplane exfoliators and one brow shaper
  • Designed to remove peach fuzz and exfoliate the skin
  • Built-in safety guard
$6.00
See it!

Flamingo Boxy Wax Kit

Flamingo Women’s Body Wax Kit - 56 Wax Strips
Flamingo

Pros:

  • Comes with 56 strips and soothing post-wax cloths
  • No heat required
  • Dermatologist-tested, clean ingredients
  • Can remove body hair as short as 2mm
$18.00
See it!

