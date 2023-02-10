Oddly Satisfying! 7 Weird but Rewarding Health and Beauty Finds You’ll Love

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While serums and sheet masks are nice, we have to be honest — we want the weird stuff. We want to peel, pop, extract, irrigate; we want see those gross yet ultra-satisfying results with our own eyes. And we don’t want to have to make an appointment with a doctor or esthetician every time!
We’ve rounded up seven of the most oddly satisfying health and beauty finds on Amazon below for clearing up everything from your skin to your sinuses. Let’s get shopping!
Leiput Ear Wax Removal 8 Pc Set
Pros:
- 6 LED lights and a 1080P HD camera so you can see what you're doing
- Rechargeable battery
- Comes with numerous tools
- Could let you hear in 4K (just a slight hyperbole)
Homedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath
Pros:
- May soften skin on hands, elbows or feet
- Fun to remove the wax at the end of treatment
- Comes with wax and liners
MelodySusie Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit
Pros:
- Pretty pink stainless steel (also available in silver)
- Can target blackheads, whiteheads, whelks, fat granules, etc.
- Using tools like this can put less pressure on skin
Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Mask
Pros:
- Dead skin should automatically start to peel off within a week after application
- Contains 16 natural extracts to help cracked feet
- Tons of positive reviews
Navage Nasal Care Starter Bundle
Pros:
- Popular pick for allergies and sinus congestion
- Powered suction to flush out ragweed, pollen, encrusted mucus, airborne particulates
- Also comes with SaltPods, nose pillows and batteries
Finishing Touch Flawless DermaPlane Travel Pack
Pros:
- Comes with two dermaplane exfoliators and one brow shaper
- Designed to remove peach fuzz and exfoliate the skin
- Built-in safety guard
Flamingo Boxy Wax Kit
Pros:
- Comes with 56 strips and soothing post-wax cloths
- No heat required
- Dermatologist-tested, clean ingredients
- Can remove body hair as short as 2mm
