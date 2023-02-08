Kyle Richards Loves This Luminous Mist for a ‘Glowy, Dewy Look’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chasing the glow! While some people search for a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, skincare enthusiasts spend more time searching for the perfect dewy luminescence at the end of their skincare or makeup routine. Sometimes we think we’ve found it, but it always ends up getting away.

Our moisturizers might not be properly lighting our skin from within, but our highlighters are sometimes too sparkly or chalky. We just want a veil of glow to naturally lay over our entire face. And you know what? We can have just that with this Tatcha mist, as loved by Kyle Richards!

Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Tatcha is a brand that we find is always worth the splurge, especially if you want to have at least one luxury product in your routine. Richards can help explain why! The Real Housewives star recently did a livestream for Amazon featuring all of her favorite “cozy comforts” available on the site, from clothing, to s’mores essentials, to skin-comforting products like this Tatcha mist!

“So, this product I learned about from a makeup artist who I really love,” she said in the livestream. “It’s like a dewy mist that you do after your makeup, so — actually, Kathy [Hilton] loved this too,” she mentioned as an aside, thinking of her sister.

“So after you do your makeup, you just spray this on, and it gives a dewy glow, which, we all want that now. So, I’m very into that like, glowy, dewy look. This is a great product.”

Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

After raving further about Tatcha and its other products, Richards rounded back to this spray, making sure to mention, “You can put this on anything. I do it after makeup because I want that kind of a glow.” As she implied, this mist can also be used before makeup for smooth application, simply as part of a skincare routine or as an extra hydration boost during the day!

This mist is actually known as a “spray-on moisturizer” because it’s packed with amazing ingredients like plumping hyaluronic acid, nourishing camellia oil and Tatcha’s famous Hadasei-3 complex, a softening mix of rice, green tea, and algae. Just wait until you see how it affects your complexion!

Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

