Sometimes we feel like our pores are our worst enemy. We swear they’re taunting us! We do our best to take care of our skin, but our pores seem to grow and grow. We look in the mirror and we see craters on our face — especially on and around the nose. We need a new solution, and preferably one that doesn’t require an expensive bill from a dermatologist or esthetician.

While it can be satisfying to use a nose strip about once a month, what we really need is an everyday product that will eliminate our need for that drying nose strip altogether. Something our skin will enjoy so much, it will have no choice but to start listening to our demands. Our pick? This incredible pore-refining cream — currently on sale for just $21!

The Bioderma Sébium Pore Refiner is a serious skincare hack for correcting the appearance of enlarged pores due to oily skin. This professional pick is packed with the very best key ingredients for a smooth, flawless complexion. First up is a forever favorite: salicylic acid. Salicylic acid is known to chemically exfoliate, helping to unclog pores while acting as an anti-inflammatory agent to keep the skin from getting worked up.

This cream also contains agaric acid to refine skin texture and leave you glowing, glycerin to protect against irritation and restore your natural moisture barrier and the patented Fluidactiv. Fluidactiv aims to regulate sebum quality, leading to minimized blemishes. Everyone’s skin produces natural oils, but keeping them regulated has always been the tricky part!

Participants in a study saw a reduction in the appearance of their pores, as well as smoother skin just eight hours after using this non-comedogenic cream. 84% also reported that their skin wasn’t shiny at the end of the day! Not only does this product work underneath the skin, but it leaves a powdery-smooth, matte finish on top, setting the perfect base for makeup. It even contains anti-reflection particles!

You can use this pore cream either once or twice per day on freshly washed skin. Feel free to apply it all over if you have generally oily skin, or you can use it as more of a targeted treatment, such as on your T-zone, if you have combination skin. Get excited, because the skin of your dreams could be right around the corner!

