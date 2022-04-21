Kyle Richards Called This Gentle, Cult-Favorite Sunscreen ‘Amazing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to anti-aging skincare, we trust no celebrity more than Kyle Richards. Sunscreen is our number one recommended anti-aging product, so when Richards suggests one, you know we’re listening closely — and shopping quickly! Luckily, the Real Housewives star is not one to keep her beauty secrets…well, secrets. She’s always happy to share product suggestions!

This top-rated sunscreen is a number one bestseller on Amazon with tons and tons (and tons) of positive reviews. It’s a professional pick beloved by many celebrities, and Richards has raved about it more than once!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Richards once stated, “I never leave the house without my EltaMD tinted sunblock on my face,” and more recently recommended it during an Amazon Live video. “This is an amazing sunscreen,” she said. “It’s so light and great for under makeup. I love that.”

This is a mineral (a.k.a. physical) sunscreen made with zinc oxide. That means it forms a protective layer atop the skin to block out damaging UVA and UVB rays. That doesn’t mean it literally sits atop your face like a white mask! It still blends in beautifully to be invisible. Mineral sunscreens are often recommended for more sensitive, acne-prone skin. EltaMD recommends this for anyone dealing with rosacea and hyperpigmentation as well. It makes sense by Hailey Bieber once shared that this is the only SPF that doesn’t make her break out!

Another bonus point is that this sunscreen is oil-free, which anyone with oily or combination skin may be thrilled to hear!

This sunscreen offers broad spectrum protection with SPF 46. Many dermatologists and estheticians will recommend wearing at least SPF 30 in our experience, so we love that this is so much higher. It’s also fragrance-free and paraben-free, and it’s even infused with niacinamide to seriously keep your skin happy and ageless!

Remember to use sunscreen every day and to reapply every couple of hours. Need something for your body too, especially now that the weather is finally warming up? On the same page, you can buy a set including this facial sunscreen and a version for the body. Check it out!

