11 Best Dry Body Brushes for Detoxified Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We brush our hair, we brush our teeth — but what about brushing our bodies? Dry brushes/body brushes have been gaining massive popularity over the past few years due to their slew of potential benefits for your skin and overall health. Even celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and model Josephine Skriver are fans!

What Is Dry Brushing and How Do I Do It?

Dry brushing is a detox technique. It doesn’t mean taking your hair brush and just swiping it all over your body — every which way. It requires certain types of brushes and specific techniques! Dry brushes are usually in an ovular or circular shape and have condensed, coarse bristles. Mind Body Green recommends dry brushing just before a shower and brushing in long strokes using medium pressure on bare skin. You’ll also want to start at your feet, moving upward. For the upper body, brush from the hands toward the heart!

What Are the Possible Benefits of Dry Brushing?

Cleveland Clinic gets into the expected benefits of dry brushing. The most popular is detoxifying the skin, as explained by Shilpi Khetarpal, MD: “Dry brushing unclogs pores in the exfoliation process. It also helps detoxify your skin by increasing blood circulation and promoting lymph flow/drainage.”

Dry brushing may also stimulate your nervous system to leave you feeling refreshed, reduce ingrown hairs and help your skin become softer, smoother and more radiant. Some say it could be a big help in reducing the appearance of cellulite as well!

11 Best Dry Brushes for Your Body

1. goop G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush

Approved by Gwyneth Paltrow

This pick from Paltrow’s personal care brand is the first that came to mind. We love it because the bristles are made with natural, biodegradable sisal fibers, which come from the Mexican agave plant. It would also just make Us feel fancy having it in our bathroom — therefore motivating us to use it more!

Pros:

Ergonomic handle so you don’t need to grip the head

Attached rope for easy hanging on wall hooks

Cons:

Shoppers say bristles are quite stiff, so could be intense for beginners

Available at: goop, Sephora, Credo Beauty

2. Elemis Body Detox Skin Brush

Best With a Long Handle

Certain spots on your back can be hard to reach with a handheld dry brush, and you especially might not want to strain if you’re dealing with soreness or an injury. This one, made with cactus fiber bristles, has a nice and long handle — and you can even detach it for easy traveling!

Pros:

Shoppers say using it is efficient

Comes with storage bag

Cons:

One of the pricier picks

Available at: Dermstore, Nordstrom, Amazon

3. C.S.M. Dry Body Brush

For a Relaxing Massage

This boar hair brush is our pick for when you really want to relax. Along with the bristles, it has gentle rubber massage nodes peeking out to help relax your muscles as you sweep it up and across your body. They can also keep you from accidentally pressing too hard on your skin!

Pros:

Super affordable

Can also use wet with soap

Cons:

Not vegan-friendly

Available at: Amazon, Walmart

4. Dr. Barbara Sturm The Body Brush

Luxury Brand Buy

Dr. Barbara Sturm can be pretty pricey, but this body brush from the brand costs less than you might think! Wet or dry, this brush can be used to allegedly boost your skin tissue’s metabolism, potentially resulting in less cellulite and fewer unwanted skin dimples, plus more perks!

Pros:

Available in soft and medium for different skin sensitivities

Shoppers say it also helps with keratosis pilaris (KP or “chicken skin”)

Cons:

Some shoppers say the hand strap is too big

Available at: Sephora, Violet Grey, Revolve

5. Buff Experts Srsly Buffed Dry Brush

Most Flexible

This brush looks different than most others and may be your preference! Its bristles are plant-based and Buff Experts claim they can smooth out scaly skin, enhance the absorption of lotions and creams, prevent ingrown hairs and more!

Pros:

Black-owned brand

Leaping Bunny certified

Cons:

Not recommended for super sensitive skin or eczema

Available at: Target, Nordstrom

6. EcoTools Dry Brush

Most Affordable, Still High-Quality

Finding a dry brush available for just $4, you’d think maybe it wouldn’t be effective. This one, however, is from a trusted brand and has tons of positive reviews! It’s made with cruelty-free, synthetic bristles and has a handcrafted bamboo handle, and it may seriously provide some deep exfoliation. We love this as a little party giveaway idea too — or for your bridesmaids!

Pros:

On Amazon Prime, saving you even more money

Recyclable and biodegradable packaging

Cons:

On the smaller side

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target

7. Rosena Dry Body Brush

Dual-Sided Design

This dry body brush has natural boar bristles on one side and nylon bristles on the other. One side is stiffer, one side is softer. Use the soft bristles on more sensitive, delicate skin, and use the stiff bristles for exfoliating rough and dry patches!

Pros:

Non-slip grip handle

Easy to reach your back

Cons:

Not as many reviews as other choices

Available at: Amazon

8. Smiley Smith Premium Dry Brush

Best for Sensitive Skin

This boar bristle brush is designed to be gentler than others so as to not scratch or irritate your skin. It’s normal to look a little pink afterward, but you don’t want to damage your skin in the process. Multiple reviewers say this is a great pick for sensitive skin types!

Pros:

Teardrop shape helps you target areas more easily

Durable ebony wood handle

Cons:

May be too soft if you’re a more experienced body brusher

Available at: Amazon

9. GustoGoods Lymphatic Drainage Paddle and Dry Skin Brush

Our Favorite Set

Dedicated to spending a little extra time taking care of your body? Check out this set! It comes with a dry brush, but it also includes a specially shaped wooden massage tool, almost like a gua sha for your body. Using both together could leave your skin smooth, stimulated and free of toxins!

Pros:

More intensive treatment

May better break down cellulite

Cons:

More time-consuming to use both

Available at: Amazon

10. HigherDOSE Supercharge Copper Body Brush

Most Advanced Pick

If you’re a dedicated body brusher, why not step it up and invest in a super powerful one? This pick is made with ion-charged copper bristles, claiming to even help “neutralize the effects of modern technology” and “restore electromagnetic balance.” A beautiful digital detox tool!

Pros:

High-quality materials: horsehair and copper wire bristles, leather strap

May reduce acidity levels in body

Cons:

High price

Available at: HigherDOSE

11. Sonia Kashuk Facial Dry Brush

For the Face

You don’t have to stop dry brushing when you get up to the neck. Just switch to one made for the face instead! This is going to be smaller and gentler than a dry body brush but still encourage similar benefits, potentially eliminating puffiness, exfoliating dry skin and leaving you glowing. The pink handle is cute too!

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Rated 4.9/5 for quality, ease of use and value

Cons:

Need to be careful with breakouts/broken skin

Available at: Target

Other Dry Brushes We Love:

Looking for more of our faves? Check out other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!