Get Your Dry Brushing Game on Like Gwyneth Paltrow With This Product

If you don’t know what dry brushing is and what the benefits are, we want to make sure you’re in the know. The process may seem weird, but dry brushing may actually have tons of benefits for your skin. If you don’t believe us, just ask Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress and entrepreneur is a master of all things health and wellness and has stated how important dry brushing is, so who better to get accurate tips from than her?

Paltrow is a huge fan of detoxes, and dry brushing is a way for you to help your body feel better. It’s a super simple process that can actually feel like a relaxing form of self-care, and if you want to follow in Paltrow’s footsteps, we found the perfect dry brush for you!

Get the Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Brush for $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Aromatherapy Associates dry brush is one of the more popular choices among Amazon shoppers, with hundreds of five-star reviews. Paltrow made it a point to share a video of her technique on Instagram to demonstrate to her followers how you can properly use a brush like this one to help exfoliate your skin and potentially make it look smoother and more supple. She showed how she uses her dry brush by running it in upward motions on her arms. You can totally repeat that process on your legs as well.

We love this particular dry brush from Aromatherapy Associates because of its design. It comes with a hand strap that makes gliding it over your body a lot easier so you can reach different areas without a hitch. It’s made out of natural cactus bristles designed to help release toxins from the skin and help with circulation, which may give you some seriously amazing results.

If you’ve struggled with cellulite and found that topical products don’t work, you might be able to get results by adding a dry brush to your skincare routine! The process is all about taking time to take care of your own body. It can feel relaxing and soothing too, so getting on board the dry brush train is a win-win situation.

