Feel like no matter what you do, your skin is slick with oil almost immediately after you finish applying your makeup? You’ve tried and tried, but you just can’t find the best drugstore foundation to suit your oily skin. If you’re sick of the excess sebum shining on your face, your pores appearing like craters and even breakouts popping up, then we’re here to help! Blotting papers and clay masks can be helpful, but when you’re out all day, you need makeup made to suit your skin type!

There are many foundations out there, but many are just not affordable. That’s why we narrowed our search to more affordable options, our goal to find the best drugstore foundations for oily skin. But what does that mean, exactly?

How We Determined the Best Drugstore Foundations for Oily Skin

DermNet NZ explains that “the oil on the surface of skin is a complex mixture of sebum, lipids (from the surface skin cells), sweat and environmental material.” We wanted to find foundations that considered these factors, providing more than just pigment and coverage. This meant looking for ingredients we like to see in skincare for oily complexions.

We considered both liquid and powder foundations, BB and CC creams and more, and we searched for words like “matte” and “shine-free.” We kept an eye out for oil-absorbing/fighting ingredients like salicylic acid as well. We also searched for oil-free formulas, of course. Not all oil in skincare is bad, but if you’re not into the whole dewy skin thing, oil-free formulas can be the way to go!

13 of the Best Drugstore Foundations for Oily Skin

1. NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation

Our Overall Favorite

This affordable, non-comedogenic find from one of the most popular drugstore makeup brands is obviously a hit with shoppers! It offers full, matte coverage and claims to last for 24 hours — though you should certainly still wash your face at the end of every day!

Pros:

Over 40 shades

Claims to be waterproof, transfer-proof, humidity-proof

Cons:

Matte formula may be more difficult to remove than others

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target

2. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation

Oil-Free, Worry-Free

This foundation caught our eye because it’s both dermatologist- and allergy-tested! It’s a liquid formula, but it contains micro-powders to help control shine for matte makeup that lasts and lasts. This is a medium coverage pick for both oily and combination skin!

Pros:

Over 40 shades

Shoppers say they prefer it over more expensive options

Cons:

Some wish it had a pump for cleaner application

Available at: Target, Ulta, Amazon, Walmart

3. e.l.f. Camo Powder Foundation

An Airbrushed Finish

If you have very oily skin, you may prefer powders as opposed to liquid. This pressed powder is a wonderful pick because it’s infused with primer, helping to create that pore-free, airbrushed look. It has a semi-matte finish and is formulated without skin no-nos like talc, phthalates and parabens!

Pros:

Powder sponge included

Non-comedogenic

Cons:

May be harder to find an exact shade match

Available at: Ulta, Target, Walmart

4. Almay Clear Complexion Makeup

Best for Acne-Prone Skin

This hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested foundation is great for oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin. It’s fragrance-free and contains salicylic acid, a fan-favorite ingredient for unclogging pores and preventing future breakouts. It has a clean ingredient list and the glass bottle is even recyclable!

Pros:

Contains added prebiotics for healthier skin

Aloe vera may help soothe irritation

Cons:

May be a little drying if skin isn’t very oily

Available at: Target, Amazon, Walmart

5. Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation

Added SPF

We love to see makeup with SPF sun protection for an extra anti-aging boost! This oil-free foundation has broad spectrum SPF 15 and claims to provide matte coverage for up to 24 hours — even underneath a mask. Truly the type of modern foundation we’ve been waiting for!

Pros:

Made to withstand heat, sweat and humidity

Buildable coverage — medium to full

Cons:

1 fl oz size may be a little small

Available at: Target, Amazon, Ulta

6. ColourPop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer

Light as a Feather

Many foundations for oily skin are specifically heavier coverage with matte finishes. But what if that’s not necessarily your preference? If you’d prefer something super lightweight and breathable, to help your pores breathe, we love this oil-free, hydrating foundation!

Pros:

Hydrates without oil

Over 1,300 reviews on Ulta alone

Cons:

Dewiness could still enhance oily complexions

Available at: Ulta

7. Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream

Best BB Cream

This is another pick on the sheerer side, as most BB creams are. It’s oil-free, however, and contains 2% salicylic acid to target oil and acne. It also claims to mattify and clarity as you wear it for smooth, shine-free skin without the heavy ingredients!

Pros:

Combines skincare and makeup in one step

Non-comedogenic

Cons:

Small shade range

Available at: Walmart, Ulta, Amazon, Target

8. Covergirl Clean Simply Powder Foundation

Covers Like a Liquid, Applies Like a Powder

This non-acnegenic, hypoallergenic powder is another very popular pick. Some powders do not provide ample coverage, but this one is different. It provides a matte finish and even comes in a mirrored compact if you’re ever in need of touch-ups — or simply want to check on your lipstick!

Pros:

Recommended for sensitive skin

Shoppers are calling it their “holy grail”

Cons:

Small shade range

Available at: Amazon, Walmart, Target

9. Pacifica Alight Clean Foundation

For a Smooth, Satin Finish

This clean, non-comedogenic foundation is 100% vegan and free of silicone, parabens, phthalates, talc, BHA, BHT, petrolatum and drying alcohols. It’s oil-free and aims to give you a shine-free, satin finish. We love a satin finish because it gives you a little glamorous sheen without an oily look!

Pros:

Dermatologist-tested

Claims to leave skin smoother and healthier after six weeks

Cons:

Only size is under 1 fl oz

Available at: Ulta, Target, Amazon

10. Neutrogena Clear Coverage CC Cream

Best CC Cream

This color-correcting cream delivers matte coverage to blur discoloration, redness and the appearance of pores. It’s oil-free, but it does contain skin-favorite ingredient niacinamide to help even out tone and soothe skin. It’s breathable too!

Pros:

Developed with dermatologists

Hypoallergenic and free of oil, fragrance, parabens and phthalates

Cons:

On the thicker side, which may not fit everyone’s preference

Available at: Target, Amazon

11. L’oreal Paris Magic Nude Liquid Powder

Magic-Like Makeup

This liquid foundation transforms into a soft, powder-like finish upon contact with the skin. Just shake and apply! Shoppers say it looks fabulous even at the end of a long day, and we love that it has SPF 18 protection for an added benefit!

Pros:

Extremely lightweight

One shopper compared it to Dior foundation

Cons:

Dries very fast, so you need to work quickly

Available at: Walmart, Amazon

12. Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer

Simplify Your Routine

Eliminate one more step from your routine by using this product: a foundation and concealer in one! It has a natural matte finish, and it claims to be waterproof and sweat-proof as well. 100% of testers in a consumer panel survey said it made their skin look more even!

Pros:

May help reduce redness

Oil-free formula

Cons:

May be too thick for some shoppers

Available at: Ulta, Amazon, Target, Walmart

14. Ulta Velvet Matte Longwear Foundation

Velvety-Smooth Beauty

This 12-hour wear foundation is designed to provide a matte yet velvety finish, rather than hard and cakey. It’s infused with spherical and light diffusing powders, and it’s clinically proven to last all day long!

Pros:

Contains vitamin E for extra antioxidants

Oil-free and fragrance-free

Cons:

Only available at one retailer

Available at: Ulta

Other Drugstore Foundations We Love for Oily Skin:

