11 Popular Tanning Bed & Tan Accelerator Lotions to Help You Bronze Faster

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not to be dramatic, but nobody wants to start off the summer looking pale! Luckily, there are a number of different methods you can utilize to get sun-kissed skin ahead of the season! The best and safest way to do so is by using a sunless self tanner at home, though some may opt to hit the tanning beds at a salon instead. Both methods will leave you with beautifully bronzed skin that you’ll be ready to show off once the summer rolls around, but there a few things that anyone should know before heading to a solarium for a tanning session.

What Do I Need to Know Before Booking a Tanning Bed Appointment?

We can’t sugarcoat the risks of using a tanning bed, even if you want to go in for just a couple of sessions. Exposing your skin to such an intense form of UV is proven to increase your chances of developing skin cancer by 75%, according to Health Research Funding, plus potentially accelerate signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. But we’re not in the business of shaming anyone who prefers using a tanning bed over at-home tanning, just as long as the risks are understood.

There may not be any health benefits to indoor tanning, but there are cosmetic ones for some consumers. Tanning bed tans last much longer and fade naturally and more evenly than self tanners. Plus, the ritual of going to the salon can be a relaxing experience. If you plan on booking an appointment, you will need a great tanning bed lotion to help you gain better results. We found a slew of different products that you can use both for the tanning bed and as a tan accelerator while sunbathing to get you a deep bronze glow faster.

Additionally, we included options that you can use outdoors as well if you’re not comfortable with using tanning beds due to the risks we’ve mentioned. Either way, these lotions will help you get a solid base tan for the summer that much quicker, so read on for the scoop!

Sun Bum Browning Lotion

This lotion was specifically designed for use out in the sun while you’re at the beach, pool or simply catching some rays in the park! To keep your skin protected, we would use it along with a sunscreen, and you can also pick up the version that includes SPF 15 in the formula. It helps you get a tan faster so that you don’t have to spend a lot of time out in the sun. Your bronze glow is a few days away!

Pros

Fast-acting

Affordable

Cons

Can be messy and stain towels

Not everyone loves the scent

Available at: Amazon

Tanning Paradise Black Coconut Love Tanning Lotion

Amazon shoppers say that this tanning lotion measures up to salon products that cost twice as much! It can be used in tanning beds or outdoors to help you achieve a deep tan in record time, while keeping your skin hydrated and protected. This is a great lotion to use if you have tattoos so that you can prevent fading from sun exposure.

Pros

Top selling product

Indoor and outdoor friendly

Salon-level quality

Cons

Slightly pricier

Available at: Amazon

COCOSOLIS Choco Suntan & Body Oil

This is another accelerator that you can use in tanning beds or outdoors to get your glow on faster! The formula contains a slew of organic oils, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that keep your skin healthy and help your tan last longer. It also does have SPF for some protection, but we recommended using a more potent sunscreen alongside this product.

Pros

Rich formula

Works well for fair skin

Cons

Some shoppers aren’t fond of the cocoa scent

Slightly pricier

Available at: Amazon

Australian Gold Australian Gold Dark Tanning Accelerator Lotion

Although some Amazon shoppers did note that this lotion worked well in a tanning bed, the general consensus is that it’s better suited for outdoor use. It’s said to help your skin prepare for tanning with a biosine complex so that you’re left with beautiful long-lasting color after your sunbathing session! We would definitely use this with sunscreen in order to prevent burning.

Pros

Under $10

Thousands of five-star reviews

Cons

May not be best for indoor tanning

Available at: Amazon

Somewhere on a Beach Instant Dark Tanning Lotion

This lotion is another solid option that shoppers love picking up when they want to save money before heading to the salon! It works just as well as the products that are sold behind the counter, and reviewers say it’s worth every penny. You can use it in a tanning bed and outside to help you achieve a perfect glow — while giving your skin a touch of bronzy shimmer right after application!

Pros

Shimmery finish

Gorgeous tropical scent

Salon-level quality

Cons

A bit pricier

Available at: Amazon

The Fox Tan Rapid Elixir

This lotion is a bit different than the other ones we’ve mentioned, because you can actually start using it to prep your skin for up to five days before your sunbathing or tanning bed session! What it does is help to kick start your skin’s natural melanin levels in order to give you the best tanning result possible once you step into the sun! That being said, make sure that you’re using a high SPF to prevent burning while using this product.

Pros

Great for fair skin types

Amazing dark results

Cons

Needs to be used with other products for best results

Available at: Ulta

Maui Babe Browning Lotion

This is the OG tanning lotion! Shoppers have been using this product for years and years, and claim they haven’t found an accelerator that works as well as this one does. It’s made from natural ingredients sourced in Hawaii that give you an even, deep and dark tan in a matter of hours, as opposed to baking all day. This outdoor-only formula blends with all sunscreens and has earned countless five-star reviews from shoppers!

Pros

Great results

Affordable

Go-to product for countless shoppers

Cons

A bit messy to use

The scent isn’t everyone’s favorite

Available at: Ulta

Devoted Creations Famous Faces Skin Perfecting Hypoallergenic Facial Tanning Lotion

This lotion was specifically designed for the face to help you get a beautiful complexion safely. Most of the tanning products that we’ve mentioned already are safe to use on the face, but may cause irritation for sensitive skin types. This lotion is hypoallergenic, lightweight and even includes anti-aging ingredients to help retain your skin’s youthful appearance while tanning!

Pros

Just for face

Anti-aging formula

Light and pleasant scent

Cons

Didn’t work for some shoppers

Available at: Amazon

Hempz Dark Tan Maximizer

Sensitive skin types who are prone to irritation may need a tan accelerator that’s a bit gentler, which is where this product can come in handy! The 100% vegan formula is paraben free, nut free and hypoallergenic, plus includes natural calming ingredients like oatmeal extract to calm and soothe the skin while using.

Pros

Non-greasy

Extra hydrating

Cons

Some shoppers reported irritation

Slightly pricey

Available at: Amazon

Hawaiian Tropic Dark Tanning Sun Care Moisturizing Oil

If you’re looking for an incredible value, look no further! This set of two dark tanning oils costs under $20 for the pair and has been a mainstay with shoppers for decades. It hydrates the skin and leaves you with an intoxicating coconut scent that will transport you to a tropical paradise, plus help you get your perfect bronze tan faster!

Pros

Super affordable

Great coconut scent

Cons

Best for only outdoor tanning

May be a bit greasy for some

Available at: Amazon

That’s What Sea Said Tanning Lotion Accelerator

You can use this bestselling accelerator for both outdoor and indoor tanning in order to stimulate melanin production, which helps you achieve tanned skin faster. A blend of Tyrosines are included in the formula which essentially jumpstarts the tanning process so that you don’t have to spend as much time in the sun! It’s also ideal for tattoo protection and includes anti-aging ingredients to keep your skin looking and feeling youthful!

Pros

Less tan time

Lovely tropical scent

Cons

May cause sunburn without proper SPF use outdoors

Available at: Amazon

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!